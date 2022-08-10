"He doesn't talk about a lot anymore, but he was a really good quarterback" - Klay Thompson's brother thought he would pursue football over basketball

Klay Thompson is having a blast this summer, which marks his first fully healthy offseason since 2019.

Thompson enjoyed the Golden State Warriors' championship celebration to begin the offseason. He also won an ESPY Award, while showing support for his younger brother Trayce.

In an interview with Natasha Dye of People Magazine on Monday, Trayce revealed a secret about his older sibling. The LA Dodgers outfielder told Dye that he was surprised that Klay chose basketball over basketball. The Warriors star was apparently a great quarterback.

"I thought he was going to play football," Trayce said. "He doesn't talk about a lot anymore, but he was a really good quarterback. I was surprised he quit football as early as he did, but I wasn't surprised he has done what he's done."

Trayce told me, "Whenever you hear Michael Jackson blasting at my parent's house, you know @KlayThompson's home"

Klay Thompson ended up playing basketball for Washington State before getting drafted by the Warriors in 2011. The four-time champ went on to become one of the best shooters the game has ever seen.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed on his "Flying Coach" podcast two years ago that some of his players had great arms. Kerr was in awe of Thompson, Steph Curry and Marreese Speights when they decided to throw pigskins during Super Bowl week.

"Our guys were tired and instead of having a normal practice, we ended up throwing the football around," Kerr said (h/t NBC Sports.) "Having some competition where guys had to partner with one player and do patterns. Run through our facility and complete passes to different spots."

He added:

"I knew Steph and Klay were great athletes, but to watch them throw the football was incredible. They both have absolute cannons. And then the other guy who can throw a football about 75 yards is a guy named Mo Speights — Marreese Speights."

Klay Thompson loves music, Michael Jackson

Klay Thompson at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

Klay Thompson is one of the most interesting players in the NBA. He likes to flaunt his dog Rocco on social media, while showing his fans how he sails on his boat. The Warriors star even made headlines for talking about scaffolding on the streets of New York.

According to his brother Trayce, Klay loves music and can be called a daredevil. Trayce also revealed that his big brother is a fan of Michael Jackson and he plays the late artist's songs pretty loudly at their parents' home.

"(Klay) is a pretty well-rounded human being," Trayce said. "He's pretty musical. He's always been kind of a daredevil, but he's one of the more interesting guys you'll ever meet. He's into a lot of different things, but Michael Jackson is hands down his favorite artist.

"So whenever you hear Michael Jackson blasting at my parents' house, you know Klay's home."

Klay and Trayce Thompson are among many siblings to have taken up professional sports. However, it's pretty rare to see siblings make it into two different professional leagues.

