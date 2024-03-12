"He talking bout Gilbert arenas & Nick Young" - Curious NBA fans try to decode Devin Booker's cryptic tweet

NBA players are known to post cryptic things on social media, and Devin Booker is the latest. Fans recently poured in to try and figure out the All-Star guard's latest post.

On Tuesday afternoon, Booker made a simple post on his Twitter his account. It is clearly in reference to something, but nobody knows what. The Phoenix Suns star is clearly mad at people he considers "OGs."

Not long after Devin Booker made this post, NBA fans quickly began trying to decipher its meaning. Some think it was aimed at Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas for some of their recent comments. The two were just on a podcast talking about Draya Michele, who is now pregnant with Jalen Green's baby.

Others think this post was made in regards to NFL legend Tiki Barber. The New York Giants legend went on a massive rant yesterday after Saquon Barkley signed a free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Devin Booker fresh off strong outing against Cleveland Cavaliers

When he isn't making cryptic posts on social media, Devin Booker is continuing to lead the charge for the Phoenix Suns. The four-time All-Star is fresh off an impressive outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Taking on one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, Phoenix managed to keep their momentum rolling with a 117-111 win. Booker played a key part in this victory, doing a little bit of everything for the Suns. In 38 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

While Booker played well, Kevin Durant was the biggest overall standout for the Suns against the Cavs. The former MVP dropped a game-high 37 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Despite sharing the floor with two offensive-minded stars in KD and Bradley Beal, Booker is still playing at an elite level. This season, he is averaging 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

Heading into the year, the Suns were expected to be front and center in the title conversation. However, injuries derailed things for them early. Now fully healthy, the trio of stars have started to live up to expectation.

With just a few weeks to go in the regular season, the Suns are in the middle of a tight Western Conference playoff race. Their 38-27 record is good for sixth place in the moment, but multiple teams are within striking distance of them. Only two-and-a-half games separate fifth place from eighth place.

Armed with a pair of new All-Star running mates this season, Devin Booker is poised to get the Suns back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2021.