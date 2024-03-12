Nick Young makes wild claim about incident involving Draya Michele and Gilbert Arenas

Draya Michele is allegedly dating Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. She is 39 years old and Green is 22. Michele is allegedly pregnant with Green’s child and her involvement with the Rockets player has brought her into the tabloids and the black/NBA twitter sphere.

She even came up on a podcast by two former NBA players who are known for being unafraid to say wild things.

Gilbert Arenas had fellow NBA bad boy Nick Young aka Swaggy P on his podcast. Michele and Green's topic came up, which prompted Young to tell a wild story.

“If they only knew. I was shocked too. That day when I was riding home with Philly. I don’t know if I can tell that story or if you want me to tell that story. She’s a mother now. I can’t do that. That day changed my life. That day was when Swaggy P was like okay this is what the NBA is about,” Young said.

He was coy while laughing with Gilbert Arenas. Young did not reveal the full details but he continued and hinted that he saw some extracurricular activities from Arenas while riding in a car together.

“I am riding in the car and you was in the back seat. I turned my head and this n***a was huh? What were you doing in that back seat Gil? What were you doing?” Young said.

There was no mention of Michele or any explicit details but the story seemed to have Young allege that he saw Arenas with Michele in a car he was riding at some point in his NBA career. There is no factual evidence to back up Young’s claims.

Draya Michele is a social media influencer and brand ambassador. She is also a reality TV star and model. She starred in multiple seasons of the reality show “Basketball Wives LA”. She stayed on the show for four seasons. She also previously dated pop star Chris Brown.

She has two children with her former partner. Her ex-fiance is Orlando Scandrick. He played in the NFL from 2008-17. He played for the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

How are Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas connected?

Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas played together with the Washington Wizards. The two shared a locker room when Young was in Washington from 2008-12. They played four seasons together.

Young had one of the best seasons of his career while in Washington. In 2010-11 Young averaged a career high 31.8 minutes per game. He scored a near career high 17.4 points per game.

Gilbert Arenas did not have as much success that season. He only played in 21 games with the Wizards before being traded to the Orlando Magic.