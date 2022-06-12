“He would tell you ‘I’m not Kobe’, ‘I’m not Michael’, ‘I don’t dominate the way they did’ - Ric Bucher says he appreciates Steph Curry because he knows he is, says it allows him to make room for a Kevin Durant

Steph Curry's humility has been talked about almost as much as his three NBA championship titles.

NBA Analyst for Fox Sports, Ric Bucher spoke about the self-consciousness of the Golden State Warriors guard, which he remarked to appreciate. He stated that while Curry will never equate himself to Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan.

He went on to claim that Curry’s consciousness of self, knowing "who is and isn't," saw him making room for Kevin Durant, Jordan Poole and everyone else around him.

"If you talk to Steph, Steph in a candid moment he would tell you I'm not Kobe, I'm not Michael, I don't dominate the way they do," Bucher said. "Now have I won the way they have? Yes! And do I try to win the way they do? Yes!

"But I think one of the things that I appreciate about Steph is that he knows exactly who he is, and who he isn't, and it's allowed him to make room for a Kevin Durant or a Jordan Poole, or anybody else caught in along the way."

The future Hall of Famer has no doubt left a dent in the hearts of even true fans of the game of basketball. His simplicity to life and ultimate complexity on the court has made him one of the most-liked NBA players in the league.

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to a 4th NBA Championship?

If it was an individual sport, one could argue that no player is more deserving of the 2022 NBA championship title than Steph Curry. He has been sensational for the entirety of the season, leading the Golden State Warriors to their best record in the last three seasons.

Warriors PR @WarriorsPR The Warriors finished the regular season with 53 wins, the eighth-most wins in franchise history and tied for the third-best record in the NBA this season (53-29). Golden State will make its eighth postseason appearance in the last 10 years and 36th in franchise history. The Warriors finished the regular season with 53 wins, the eighth-most wins in franchise history and tied for the third-best record in the NBA this season (53-29). Golden State will make its eighth postseason appearance in the last 10 years and 36th in franchise history.

He now holds the record for the all-time three-point leader in NBA history, a feat formerly held by Ray Allen for over a decade.

A title win this year will crown his amazing efforts but he must get past the impenetrable Boston Celtics. The series heads back to San Francisco for Game 5 with the clubs tied at 2-2.

Steph Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in threes, passing Ray Allen. 2,974Steph Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in threes, passing Ray Allen. 2,974 👑Steph Curry is the NBA's all-time leader in threes, passing Ray Allen. https://t.co/ymA2JIEbQE

Playing through a foot injury, it is every Dub fan's hope that he features in the remainder of the Finals series. His presence on the court increases the chances of the Warriors winning the title.

