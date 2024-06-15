"He thinks this counts as a Finals appearance" - NBA fans troll Joel Embiid for showing up at Celtics vs Mavericks NBA Finals game

2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid was seen ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. The Philadelphia 76ers star didn't last in the postseason. Embiid and the Sixers were eliminated in the first round by the New York Knicks in six games.

However, what's different for him this year was that he played through his injuries and didn't miss a game. But his elite performance wasn't enough as his production wasn't enough against the Knicks. Through six games, he averaged 33 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

This time, Embiid was seen inside the American Airlines Arena talking to one-time Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala.

Fans on social media who saw the seven-time All-Star decided to troll him as he made his unofficial first Finals appearance.

"He thinks this counts as a Finals appearance btw," a fan said.

"Closest he’ll ever get to the Finals," another fan mentioned his Finals appearance.

"Only time ever in the finals," one fan said.

A few others got creative with how they trolled the one-time MVP.

"Wants to see the trophy, knows it might be his only chance," a fan said.

"First time seeing anything beyond the second round," another fan pointed it.

"Tatums son watching his daddy get his first nba championship," one fan commented.

Joel Embiid, a surprise analyst for Game 4 for ESPN

ESPN's Malika Andrews posted a picture of a surprise guest for their coverage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Andrews posted a photo of Joel Embiid, together with Paul George and Kendrick Perkins as their NBA player analysts. Embiid will make an appearance at NBA Countdown.

In Game 3, it was only George who served as an active player to be an analyst for ESPN. Both the LA Clippers star and Embiid didn't make it past the first round this postseason. The eventual Western Conference champions eliminated the Clippers.

In those six games, the nine-time All-Star averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Before the game started, Embiid shared his honest thoughts on the Celtics. According to him, he can't stand their East rival and has a certain dislike when it comes to talking about the Boston team.

"I can't stand them," Embiid said. "I hate Boston. Great city, great fans. Obviously, they got some great players but it hurts me a lot. Hopefully, this offseason, we find a way to get better and add some pieces."

