Basketball Hall of Famers and NBA legends Allen Iverson and Shaquille O'Neal have had several battles on and off the court. Throughout their storied careers in the NBA, both have seen their fair share of outstanding and iconic point guards.

Therefore, it's expected that, Iverson and O'Neal would have different answers regarding the best point guard. On The Big Podcast, Iverson said about Steve Nash saying that Kyrie Irving had a 'more complete handle package' than the former:

"Hell yeah! He got the best! He is the best! And Steph handle was crazy, but Steph and Kyrie's handle is wet too. But Steph, his jumper get him over a lot, cause he hit you with the..."

"He cross half court, he can let it go."

O'Neal, though, had a different opinon and retorted with a one-word question:

"Ever?"

Iverson responded:

"Who you think? Kyrie will have you beat and then bring it back and play with it. Like, he toying with people you. Know what I mean? Like, he can still just go. You know what I mean? But if he feel like playing with you..."

O'Neal said:

"So where does my boy fall into that? White Chocolate?"

Iverson replied:

"He high up there."

Shaq responded:

"That's who I'd say had the best handles ever."

So, who is this White Chocolate Shaq is referring to? The former Los Angeles' Lakers big man is referring to Jason Williams, a former All Star who played played 12 seasons in the NBA.

Is Shaquille O'Neal's choice, Jason Williams, the best dribbler ever?

Williams won a title with the Miami Heat in in 2006 but was more known for his behind the back and no look passes, whoch made him one of the most exciting point guards during his time.

His awe-inspring passes earned him the moniker "White Chocolate". His jersey was among the bestsellers during his heyday.

The Florida Gators' great played for four teams in the NBA, amassing averages of 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists, but Williams is best remembered for his passing prowess. This's probably the reason Shaq reckons Williams is the best ball handler.

The debate will not end anytime soon Whether Irving or Williams has the better handle will rage on. Expect other basketball icons to join the fray and choose their best dribbler.