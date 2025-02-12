"He be tripping": Anthony Edwards puts Charles Barkley in check over 'regressed' remarks

Anthony Edwards has significantly increased the number of 3-pointers he shoots per game this season. Last season, for example, Edwards shot 6.7 threes per game. Now, the Minnesota Timberwolves standout averages 10.0 threes per game.

While he's shooting a career-high 42.4 percent from downtown, up from 35.7 percent from beyond the arc last year, Charles Barkley believes that Edwards's jump shot has regressed.

During a recent episode of "Inside the NBA," Barkley discussed Anthony Edwards, saying that he has regressed as a shooter, needs to be a better leader, and isn't the second coming of Michael Jordan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a video for his YouTube channel released on Wednesday, Edwards said that he agrees he has to be a better leader and that he has no business being compared to MJ. Despite that, he wasn't putting much stock into Barkley's other comments:

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I f**k with the end part with the comparing me to MJ and all that," Edwards said. "Like I don't f**k with that either and I f**k with the part where he said 'He got to learn how to be a leader.' I f**k with those two things but all the other s**t he be tripping."

"Them n****s just be up there talking man. I'm making these shots. So like I don't know how I regress if I'm making them."

His comments in the video below begin at the 5:47 mark.

"The only thing that keeps me from being mad after a bad game": Anthony Edwards talks about fatherhood

Anthony Edwards discussed various topics during the first episode of his new YouTube series "Year Five." Additionally, his longtime friend Nick 'Slick' Maddox spoke about watching the Timberwolves star grow up.

From putting in the hours together working out to Edwards's ascent to NBA stardom, Slick's had a front-row seat to watching Anthony Edwards grow both as a player and a person.

In the video, he spoke about watching the standout guard become a father, with the Timberwolves star then speaking about fatherhood:

"I'll say that's probably like the only thing that keeps me from being mad after a bad game or a loss," Edwards said in reference to coming home to his daughter. (7:27 onwards) "Because like if she wake up I know for a fact she gonna come in there and be screaming my name or reaching for me so like yeah that's like the only the only way I don't be mad after a loss for sure. It's family time."

Anthony Edwards has a daughter, Aislynn; however, he reportedly has two other children with two different women. The ordeal was highly publicized last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.