“He try that same punch with me” – Nick Young reveals dodging Draymond Green’s punches during his stint with Warriors

Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole last offseason has once again become a major talking point in the NBA world this summer. On the heels of the Golden State Warriors trading the young guard to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal for Chris Paul, the incident has resurfaced.

Green recently appeared on 'The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone' where the topic came up. As the four-time NBA champ explained, it wasn't just the exchange on the day of the punch that got him fired up, rather things had been building up.

On the flip side of things, Poole's father took aim at Green on Twitter, claiming the veteran forward was avoiding him at games all season. In addition, Poole's best friend posted on Instagram about the situation, calling out Green for being a poor leader to his mentee at the time.

Now, former Golden State Warriors star Nick Young has weighed in on the situation, recalling a time that he and Green got into things at practice. As tempers flared, things almost ended up going down exactly like when Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole. Young said:

"Draymond try that same punch with me lol ist something about corner dudes he hate lol."

A fan posted a video showing Green going after Young, prompting fans to ask for his thoughts.

2022 NBA Finals - Game Five

What did Draymond Green say about punching Jordan Poole this week?

After the Warriors were defeated in the playoffs, Draymond Green spoke about how the punch last offseason impacted the team late in the season. As he went on to explain, he wasn't able to be the leader he believed he needed to be.

Rather than being the outspoken vocal leader the team needed, Green took a more silent approach as he tried to rebuild his image. This month, he spoke on 'The Pat Bev Pod' about the situation, giving further details as to the backstory.

"I don't just hit people. Dialogue of course happens over time and you usually ain't just triggered by something that fast, to that degree. This is a team, you know what I'm saying? Ain't nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff you don't say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on."

The comments earned a response from Poole's father, who called BS on the four-time champ, while alleging that Green was ducking him during the season as well.

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four

Draymond Green was quick to respond, calling out Anthony Poole for spreading misinformation regarding the situation.

From the look of things, Jordan Poole is focused on preparing for next season rather than continuing to discuss the situation. Whether or not Green continues to discuss the matter, only time will tell.

