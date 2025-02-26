"He tryna beat the unc allegations" - NBA fans stunned over Kyrie Irving's no-beard look ahead of Lakers vs Mavericks 'revenge game'

NBA fans reacted to Kyrie Irving's new look for the highly anticipated matchup at Crypto.com arena. Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are ready to face Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Ad

While new Mavs teammate Max Christie said he wasn't treating the game against his old team as a "revenge game," Kyrie thought the occasion was special enough to debut a new look. The Mavs star removed his dense beard and opted for a mustache and a goatee.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan hilariously wrote that Irving was trying not to look like an old uncle.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He tryna beat the unc allegation," the fan wrote.

Reaction to Kyrie Irving's new look

Stunned by Irving's new look, one fan wrote that it was going to the game of "hermanos."

Ad

"reincarnated rookie Kyrie vs vengeful Luka🔥🔥 battle of the hermanos 😂🔥," the excited fan wrote.

Some NBA fans were not even able to recognize that Mavs star in his new look.

"Kyrie don't even look the same anymore," a fan wrote.

"bro i had no idea who this was," another fan wrote.

Reactions to Irving's new look

Some fans wrote that Kyrie Irving was looking 10 years younger, while one hilariously wrote that he thought it was the picture of a random guy from the streets.

Ad

"Bro looks 10 years younger wth," the fan wrote.

"Bro why'd I think this was a random dude they just picked up from the streets," another fan wrote.

Reactions to Irving's new look Reactions to Irving's new look

Kyrie Irving gets honest about what to expect Lakers vs Mavs game

The players have largely downplayed the hype around the first face-off between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Lakers since the Luka Doncic trade. However, the fans and the media houses are expecting a high-level competition between both teams on Wednesday.

Ad

With the Mavs front office constantly shading Doncic even after his exit, there is also an anticipation that Doncic will take the court with vengeance in his mind. Doncic's former teammate Kyrie Irving chose to go with "high-level basketball game" terminology.

"High-level basketball game," Irving told ESPN's Tim MacMahon after the game against the Golden State Warriors. "A lot of good players on the floor at once.

Ad

"Outside of just the obvious of us being in LA and being a former team of Luka's — obviously the narrative is already written. I don't know what else I could really add to that. I'm pretty much focused and telling my guys just to focus on the high-level game that we've gotta win."

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks lost their last game to the Warriors at Chase Center, 126-102. Moreover, they haven't particularly had an outstanding season as they still sit as the 8th seed in the Western Conference. While Kyrie Irving and the Mavs do not have a very poor record as visitors, they are still below .500 on road games (13-16).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback