“He was the ultimate get-even guy, he would annihilate you, he would make up some storyline to just attack you” - Skip Bayless says Michael Jordan was a nightmare for players, calls him a force of nature

Skip Bayless referred to Michael Jordan as a "force of nature" as the analyst outlined his legendary greatness.

Bayless said:

“He was the ultimate get-even guy. He would annihilate you. He would makeup some storyline to just attack you.”

Michael Jordan was a nightmare for players

Skip Bayless is known for hyping up Michael Jordan’s legend, and this time, he discussed Jordan's fabricated storylines just to dominate his opponents.

That type of mentality is what separates the greats from the absolute elites, and Jordan is most definitely the latter.

Jordan, who went undefeated in the NBA Finals to earn six rings, deployed that mentality whenever he needed to. The man used every opportunity he could to dominate across every second on the floor.

Jordan won the Finals MVP award in each of his appearances, showing as the prime force that held the Bulls so high. He was a 10-time scoring champ and a nine-time All-Defensive team member. Jordan was different. Everyone knows that.

Bayless' devotion to pumping up Jordan is starting to seem more of a shot at LeBron James than it is praise for MJ, though. Bayless has arguably built a lot of fame for himself by discrediting James, so his presence on Team Michael makes total sense.

The analyst recently came out with a video addressing the narrative that he built himself upon tearing down James. But even with that declaration, he once again tore down James.

Such behavior from sports analysts can make the public question their takes, as they are unable to stay objective.

Yes, Jordan remains the greatest basketball player this game has ever seen. The GOAT title will be his for the foreseeable future, as most are unable to digress from the stamp MJ left on the game.

Jordan being a nightmare for opposing players is obvious. His championships and known history speak well towards that. Bayless doesn't need to reinforce a narrative that is already concrete unless it pushes his own agenda.

All Bayless seems to be able to do is comment on Jordan or LeBron and the LA Lakers' miserable last season.

Jordan’s greatness speaks for itself. MJ does not need the likes of Bayless pampering his history to help the GOAT argument. Jordan concreted his position himself.

Very few bring up the GOAT argument as much as Bayless, who ironically always criticizes the futility of the conversation.

