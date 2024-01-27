"He don't want me": Snoop Dogg reveals why he snubbed Michael Jordan's brand over $9.68 billion shoe company 

Skechers' entry into the performance basketball sector has been marked by a groundbreaking collaboration with iconic figure Snoop Dogg. This partnership took shape following Snoop Dogg's earlier endorsement of Skechers, which has now led to the release of the Snoop Dogg x Skechers SKX Resagrip Boss Treatment Pack.

Recently, talking to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson of the famous podcast, All The Smoke, Snoop revealed how exactly the deal happened between him and Skechers. He said:

"I took Martha Stewart's advice she was like that's a bar she said you should get with Sketchers because they don't have anyone like you they'll give you as many shoes as you want you should meet the owner he used to run LA Gear. When I meet the owner Rob, oh my he's my kind of guy, elder guy player who understand it, loves it, keep young people around him."

Further, talking about the global scalability of the brand's partnership, Snoop added:

"They(Skechers) shoes is being bought from the whole house and in some countries all they do is wear Sketchers. So I was looking at that like I'm global I ain't going to get no deal with Jordan he don't want me on this team he already got too many people like me let me go find somebody that ain't nobody paying attention to."

All about Snoop Dogg and his partnership with Skechers

Skechers, a brand known for its casual and comfort-oriented footwear, entered the performance basketball market at the end of 2023 with notable endorsements from NBA stars like Julius Randle and Terance Mann and rumors of a potential partnership with Joel Embiid, the current MVP.

In a surprising development, Skechers Basketball teamed up with iconic entertainer Snoop. The deal happened as a result of Snoop's long-time friend and Skechers' spokesperson and collaborator, Martha Stewart suggested him to go along with the brand. According to companiesmarketcap.com, valued at $9.68 billion, Skechers was successful in cracking the deal with Snoop Dogg.

This collaboration began with him endorsing Skechers in early 2023 and has now resulted in the release of two joint colorways of the Skechers SKX Resagrip basketball sneakers.

The Snoop Dogg x Skechers SKX Resagrip Boss Treatment Pack, launched on January 25, 2024, offers two colorways that reflect Snoop's unique style. The sneakers are engineered for players focused on speed and agility, featuring Goodyear's advanced Resagrip technology for exceptional grip and traction.

The Boss Treatment Pack showcases two striking colorways – a sleek white version and a vibrant orange theme – both adorned with the distinctive Snoop Dogg "S" logo. These sneakers are now available exclusively through Skechers online, retailing at $160 for each pair in men’s sizing.

