Michael Jordan once picked Kobe Bryant over LeBron James when asked about who he would pick to will their team to an NBA championship.

When it comes to understanding a championship mindset, Jordan is a leading authority figure. Having won six NBA championships during his 15-year career, Jordan is a serial winner.

Perhaps that's why he picked Bryant over James to will a team to an NBA championship, citing the former's desire to 'go to the extreme'.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In terms of dominance of the game of basketball, at this stage, it's LeBron," Jordan said. "Championship-wise, Kobe Bryant. He wants it so bad; he's willing to go to the extreme.

"Guarding a guy, guarding the point guards at the age of 34, playing 38 minutes, 40 minutes, that's ludicrous. I think that's what he's battling with. He's as cursed as much as I am. But, if you have to pick between the two, it's a tough choice, but five beats one."

It's worth noting that this interview took place in 2013, and LeBron James has since won three more championships. However, the NBA's All-Time leading scorer is still one ring behind Kobe Bryant and two behind Michael Jordan.

As such, one could argue that Michael Jordan's statement still stands, as James continues to struggle to win a fifth championship. Unfortunately for LeBron, time appears to be running out, as at age 38, he again failed to make the NBA Finals following the LA Lakers getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James contemplating retirement?

According to a May 23 report by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, LeBron James could be considering his retirement from the NBA.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076… BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unsure if he’ll be with team when 2023-24 season starts in fall and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell @NBAonTNT BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is unsure if he’ll be with team when 2023-24 season starts in fall and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10076…

"Lakers star LeBron James is uncertain if he'll be with the team when the 2023-24 season starts in the fall, and retirement is under consideration, league sources tell Bleacher Report, TNT," Haynes wrote.

"Through this season, LeBron has discussed a strong desire to play in the NBA with Bronny, his oldest son, who is a projected member of the 2024 NBA Draft class."

LeBron James played in 55 regular-season games for the Lakers this season, producing a stat line of 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 50% shooting from the field and 32.1% from the deep.

As such, it's clear that the legendary forward is more than capable of playing at a high level, especially if he wants to draw level with Kobe Bryant in championship rings.

However, after 20 years in the NBA and a reported $1 billion fortune, LeBron James has very little left to prove. Nevertheless, NBA fans will hope that the drive to add to his championship collection is enough to keep James in the league for the foreseeable future.

Of course, the chance to play with his son, Bronny, will also be another core factor in any decision LeBron makes regarding his future in the league. For now, though, the basketball world will wait to hear whether one of the greatest players in history will return to the hardwood next season.

Poll : 0 votes