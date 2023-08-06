"He wants to be on every branding e-mail" - Denny Hamlin jokes about Michael Jordan's involvement in NASCAR team post Hornets sale

Denny Hamlin is all too sure he will see more of Michael Jordan after the basketball legend sold his majority ownership of the Charlotte Hornets. Jordan’s $3 billion sale of his stake with the Hornets allows him more time to spend on his NASCAR team 23XI Racing.

Hamlin, a minority partner of MJ’s racing team, had this to say about Jordan’s participation in the motorsports world (via Bob Pockrass):

“Certainly, he's involved in more meetings. Now he wants to be on every branding e-mail. I'm like, ‘Oh boy, this could be interesting.' So, yeah, I think he has some more time and perhaps he's gonna use that more on the race team.”

Hamlin: “Now he wants to be on every branding e-mail.” Btw, Hamlin said he will keep his season tickets. Denny Hamlin said his co-owner Michael Jordan is involved more in 23XI Racing now that Jordan has sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.Hamlin: “Now he wants to be on every branding e-mail.” Btw, Hamlin said he will keep his season tickets. pic.twitter.com/8GuSi67yVE

The 2020 Daytona 500 winner added that although Michael Jordan is no longer the owner of the Hornets, he will keep his season tickets.

“His Airness” bought the “Buzz City” team in 2010 for $275 million. He’s now $3 billion richer following the official sale of the Hornets to Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin.

The Chicago Bulls legend, however, invested in his NASCAR team before he sold his majority Hornets ownership. 23XI Racing rolled out one car for the 2021 Cup Series with Bubba Wallace driving the No. 23 car, an homage to MJ’s NBA jersey.

In 2022, they added a new car that was manned by Kurt Busch, the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champ. Just last month, the racing team and Toyota Racing Development made a splash by introducing Tyler Reddick as the newest star signing. Reddick will start competing for them next year.

It may be no coincidence that 23XI Racing is just growing stronger over the past two years. The Charlotte Hornets sale will only give him more time and energy to concentrate on motorsports.

Michael Jordan owns a mouthwatering collection of luxury cars

Michael Jordan isn’t just into motorsports. He also owns a collection of some of the most sought-after automobiles around.

Jordan’s reported latest addition, which is easily the most expensive, is the Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster. The Chicago Bulls icon might not even have hesitated when he was informed that the price was somewhere between $3-$4 million.

Only 24 F5 Roadsters are reportedly going to be built. It’s safe to say he already owns one of the rarest cars ever to be produced. What he has in his garage is rumored to be the first to be built.

Tibet Ellor @TibetEllor Michael Jordan takes delivery of a Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster The world’s greatest basketball player Michael Jordan has received the keys to his brand-new hypercar – a Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Roadster. The car was delivered to Jordan’s Grove... pic.twitter.com/IrfW6zX1Jk

Another car in Michael Jordan’s collection that will leave automobile fans impressed is the 2010 Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir. The price is roughly $2.2 million, per reports. Jordan was rumored to have been enamored by its power and speed. MJ owns one of the 12 units that were sold.

Jordan, of course, owns several Ferraris, the brand he considers to be his favorite.

