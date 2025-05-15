"He wants out of Golden State": Fans react as Steph Curry's expression of anger encapsulates Warriors’ downfall

Without Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors were pushed to the edge as their superstar guard remained sidelined and the Minnesota Timberwolves took a commanding 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. Game 5 was held Wednesday, and Minnesota delivered a heavy first-half blow.
The Timberwolves headed into halftime with a 62-47 lead, fueled by Julius Randle’s 15-point performance. With 1:24 to go in the second quarter, Randle buried a deep three to extend the lead — and the Target Center erupted. Cameras then panned to a stunned Steph Curry, shaking his head in disbelief.
Curry’s reaction sparked conversation online, with fans speculating what it might signal for his future with the team.
“He wants out of Golden State,” one said.
“Stephen Curry can’t imagine this!” another said.
“I can feel Curry’s pain,” another said.
Others turned their attention to Golden State’s supporting cast, highlighting flaws without Curry on the floor.
“Watching Draymond play without Steph is hilarious,” one said.
“Nah. He can't believe Jimmy has taken only 5 shots so far in an elimination game for them,” another said.
“Minnesota lucked out big time, Golden State without Curry aren’t even a playoff team,” another added.
Curry had been sensational during the postseason, averaging 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the Warriors’ grueling seven-game first-round win over the Houston Rockets.
But the grind seemed to catch up with him, as he played just 13 minutes in the Timberwolves series before going down with a hamstring strain in Game 1.
What’s next for Steph Curry and the Warriors?
Though the Warriors’ 2024-25 campaign is nearing its end, the championship window for Steph Curry and Co. isn’t shut yet
Jimmy Butler recently inked a two-year, $121 million extension with Golden State, keeping him with the team through 2026-27 — in lockstep with both Curry and Draymond Green’s deals.
Golden State also holds a valuable trade chip in rising forward Jonathan Kuminga. But with their core aging and the West only getting tougher, shoring up depth around the margins will be crucial for long-term success.
Expect GM Mike Dunleavy to explore every avenue this offseason, with creative salary cap moves likely on the table to bolster the roster.
