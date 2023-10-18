"He wants his jersey retired so bad" - Udonis Haslem spotted with Heat squad during practice has fans trolling Miami veteran

Udonis Haslem is the embodiment of the Miami Heat culture and represents the team’s never-dying attitude. After playing 20 seasons with the Heat, Haslem retired last season. However, it seems like he couldn't stay away from the team as he joined the Heat during their practice.

Haslem was seen joining players in the hustle and dapping them during the practice. However, it seems like fans on X are not that excited about the veteran joining the squad. They trolled the Heat veteran mercilessly on social media.

Kendrick Perkins says LeBron James could play role like Udonis Haslem

Udonis Haslem's role in the Miami Heat was mostly of the mentor. His veteran presence on the roster served as fuel for Miami in their crucial games.

Kendrick Perkins says that LeBron James could very well take up the Haslem-like role as a veteran leader on any team. The former NBA champion said that with a role like that, LeBron could extend his career until he is 50. However, it is hard to imagine LeBron James playing any bench role in his career.

“LeBron could actually play until he’s 50. If LeBron could buy into the Udonis Haslem role, where he’s actually on the bench being a veteran leader, you don’t think a team would want him and say, ‘We’ll pay you the vet minimum to be on our bench?'"

Perkins is absolutely right in this regard. If the Los Angeles Lakers star decides to do so, teams are going to line up to sign him for the veteran minimum. He is one of the best minds to ever play the game, which would allow the coaching staff to capitalize on his mind. In terms of financial returns, his presence alone can bring so many spectators into the arena.