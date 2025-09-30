  • home icon
  • "He wasn’t a d**k or anything” - Rockets' 6-foot-11 center reflects comically to Kevin Durant reunion in Houston

"He wasn't a d**k or anything" - Rockets' 6-foot-11 center reflects comically to Kevin Durant reunion in Houston

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 30, 2025 01:22 GMT
Rockets
Rockets' 6-foot-11 center reflects comically to Kevin Durant reunion in Houston (PHOTOS: IMAGN)

The Houston Rockets had their media day on Monday. Steven Adams, the 6-foot-11 center, reflected, comically, on his reunion with Kevin Durant.

Adams and Durant were teammates in the OKC Thunder from 2013 to 2016. He told members of the press what playing with Durant felt like.

“He was cool, bro, solid dude, good teammate. He wasn’t a d**k or anything.”
Durant was traded during the offseason from the Phoenix Suns to Houston. The deal was part of a seven-team trade, one of the largest and most complex in the history of the league.

Houston received Durant (from Phoenix) and Clint Capela, as part of the larger trade, via sign-and-trade. The Phoenix Suns received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the number 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks.

KD had one year left on his Phoenix contract going into the trade. Once he was acquired, he became eligible for a two-year extension with Houston.

Kevin Durant wishes to sign an extension with Rockets

Kevin Durant, on Monday during media day, said he sees himself signing an extension with the Rockets. He is in the final year of a contract that will reportedly pay him $55 million, and while no deal is in place, training camp will start soon without his future being certified.

"I do see myself signing a contract extension," Durant said. "I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening."
However, Houston general manager Rafael Stone refused to comment on the statement made by Durant. The Rockets had extended forward Jabari Smith Jr. on a five-year deal worth $122 million, and they're locked in to seal the deal with Tari Eason.

Kevin Durant (7) poses for a picture during Houston Rockets media day at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Kevin Durant (7) poses for a picture during Houston Rockets media day at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The two-time champion will be tasked with ball-handling duties, following the ACL injury to Fred VanVleet. This will be his fifth team in 19 years, and he hopes that his time with them doesn't end in an acrimonious way. The plan is to bring championship-level experience and help Houston contend heavily in the wild west.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

