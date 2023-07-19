"He wasn’t taking accountability"- Ric Bucher outlines exactly what went wrong with Joel Embiid's recent comments

Joel Embiid created a buzz after his interview at the Uninterrupted Sports Film Festival with Maverick Carter came out. “The Process” opened up to LeBron James’ business manager about his desire to win an NBA championship whether it happens in Philadelphia or not.

NBA insider Ric Bucher, on The Doug Gottlieb Show, had this to comment about Embiid’s championship aspirations:

(4:20 mark)

“Philadelphia is the one market where you don’t vocalize that I have one foot in and one foot out. … The way he spun the whole conversation, he wasn’t taking accountability for their shortcomings. ... But he hasn’t been without errors or deserving of criticism or shortcoming.

Joel Embiid’s leadership or the seeming lack thereof was highlighted by Bucher:

"If you’re a leader, he doesn’t have an awareness of who he is and what he means to the organization. ... It doesn’t matter where Joel is. It’s not location that’s the issue. It’s who’s leading the band."

Embiid was first relatively healthy during the 2017-18 season. It wasn’t a coincidence that the Philadelphia 76ers made the playoffs once he could consistently stay on the court.

Philly, however, hasn’t gotten out of the semifinals in five of the last six postseasons. They were swept in the first round of the playoffs against their nemesis the Boston Celtics in 2020.

In 2021, the top-seeded Sixers faced the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the semifinals. Joel Embiid had a big chance of leading his team to a commanding 3-1 series lead but faltered in the second half of Game 4.

“The Process” missed all 12 of his field-goal attempts, the most in a playoff game without hitting a single shot. Embiid also muffed a point-blank layup with 8.8 seconds left in the game and the Hawks leading 101-100.

Atlanta eventually won the game 103-100 to tie the series and eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7.

Joel Embiid failed to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Boston Celtics after holding a 3-2 advantage

Joel Embiid had 33 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists in Game 5 of this year’s Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. He staked the Philadelphia 76ers to a 3-2 series lead.

Boston, however, refused to wilt and won Game 6 on the 76ers’ home floor to push a winner-take-all final game. In Game 7 in Boston, the reigning MVP played 41 minutes but finished with just 15 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

“The Process” shot 5-18 from the field, failing to carry his team past his old nemesis. Embiid fell to 3-12 against Jayson Tatum in the playoffs. The Boston Celtics have eliminated him in three of the last six postseasons.

Next season might be even more difficult for the Sixers to challenge for the championship. James Harden has demanded a trade while Daryl Morey will not just accommodate him without a king’s ransom.

Joel Embiid couldn’t carry the Philadelphia 76ers over the past few seasons with a stellar supporting cast. It remains to be seen if he will eventually succeed in Philly or chase his championship dreams with another team.

