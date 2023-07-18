NBA Rumors: Sixers unfazed by Joel Embiid trade talk

There's been much speculation on what could happen to Joel Embiid's career with the Philadelphia 76ers as trade rumors about him emerged.

In the age where star players dictate their narrative, Embiid has emerged as one of the unique stars as there's been reports of him not wanting to leave Philly.

Trade rumors regarding Embiid gained momentum this offseason, with the New York Knicks becoming the top team to land the star center. However, members of the Sixers organization have stated that the All-Star wants a career like Dirk Nowitzki, who played for one organization his entire career in the NBA:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon," Sam Amick of The Athletic reported, "a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that Embiid or his representatives have not shared any such message with the team.

"In fact, the organization’s belief remains that Embiid would love to go the way of Dirk Nowitzki or Kobe Bryant and stay with one team for his entire career."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon, a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that… Members of the Sixers organization believes Joel Embiid would like to end his career like Dirk Nowitzki and Kobe Bryant, per @sam_amick “As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon, a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This report came following Embiid's comments regarding his quest to win a title. In an interview, the 2022-23 NBA MVP stated that he wants to win a championship, and doesn't mind where he gets the chance to win it:

"I just want to win a championship," Embiid said. "Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be. Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just wanna have a chance.

"I wanna see what it feels like to win the first one, then you can think about the next one. It's not easy, but it takes more that one or two, three guys."

Boston Sports Gordo @BOSSportsGordo “The Celtics are positioning themselves to strike when the chance for another massive trade materializes.”



Joel Embiid: “I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be. Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else.”



With his comments, it's hard not to think about his future with the Sixers. For the past seven seasons, the organization has worked hard to give Embiid enough help, but it hasn't translated well.

You might also be interested in reading this: Joel Embiid gives savage response to fan questioning his loyalty for Sixers: “Buddy check my middle name”

The Knicks could land Joel Embiid once he becomes available

Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks

The Sixers haven't made it clear if they're willing to trade the MVP center. However, there's been rumors that the New York Knicks are ready to exercise a trade with Philly once they announce Joel Embiid's trade status.

With the organization moving on from Doc Rivers and James Harden, there's a chance that they also trade their franchise star:

"Embiid has been mentioned for months around league circles as the Knicks’ ideal trade candidate." Stefan Bondy reported.

"Leon Rose, who served as Embiid’s agent before taking over New York’s front office, has accumulated a bevy of future draft picks — although some are protected and losing value — while demonstrating restraint in negotiations for stars lesser than the reigning MVP."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“Embiid has been mentioned for months around league circles as the Knicks’ ideal trade candidate. Leon Rose, who served as Embiid’s agent before taking over New York’s front office, has accumulated a bevy… Joel Embiid is an ‘ideal’ trade candidate for the Knicks, per @SBondyNYDN “Embiid has been mentioned for months around league circles as the Knicks’ ideal trade candidate. Leon Rose, who served as Embiid’s agent before taking over New York’s front office, has accumulated a bevy… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

With the offseason slowly becoming quiet, there's a chance that the Philadelphia 76ers and Embiid could make some noise.

Also read: Joel Embiid causes meltdown for Sixers fans after latest interview comments with Maverick Carter - "Whether it's Philly or elsewhere"

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault