Joel Embiid has already played in seven NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and it has been disappointing finishes one after the other.

Recognized as one of the best big men in the game today, he revealed his mindset in a recent interview with Maverick Carter regarding his championship aspirations:

"I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes," Embiid said. "I don't know where that's going to be, whether it's Philly or elsewhere, I just want to have a chance. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one. It's not easy, but every single day I work towards it."

Fresh off winning the MVP and losing Game 7 to the Celtics in the second round of the playoffs last season, Joel Embiid remains headstrong. Despite the shortcomings, Embiid continues to work every day towards the ultimate goal of winning a championship.

However, all eyebrows were raised when he said: "whether it's Philly or elsewhere."

The furthest a Joel Embiid-led team has been in the playoffs is the second round, having a persistent struggle in getting over the hump.

When it comes to his regular season stats, Embiid has remained a dominant force through and through. He has a career average of 27.2 points per game (50.1% shooting, including 33.7% from 3-point range) and 11.2 rebounds.

In the postseason, however, albeit still strong numbers from Embiid, he does struggle a bit with his shooting efficiency production. He has a career average of 24.0 ppg (46.1% shooting, including 28.0% from 3-point range) and 10.9 rpg.

To add to his postseason struggles, he had his worst outing yet during the 112-88 Game 7 loss to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. After failing to close the Celtics off in Game 6 at Philadelphia, Tatum ended up dropping 51 points in Game 7 to eliminate the 76ers instead.

Embiid on the other hand had a subpar 15-point outing for 5-of-18 shooting. He added 8 rebounds to his stat sheet and sloppy 4 turnovers to boot.

Joel Embiid briefly talks about the upcoming regular season with the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid was recently asked by Rachel Nichols at Michael Rubin's White Party about his plans for the upcoming regular season.

"Big season, we got big plans," Embiid said. "And hopefully we good enough."

Under a new coach in Nick Nurse, it'll be interesting to see how the 76ers' season plays out. If it doesn't result in a ring, there is certainly some cause for concern for 76ers fans.

