"He should be watching film": NBA fans react to Jonathan Kuminga getting shots up after tough loss to Clippers

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Apr 14, 2025 09:44 GMT
Following the Golden State Warriors' 124-119 overtime home loss to the LA Clippers on Sunday, Jonathan Kuminga was seen practicing his shooting on the empty Warriors' court. The former champion was likely doing what he could to stay in rhythm after he was not played in the tough loss that relegated the Warriors to the play-in tournament.

Reacting to the instance, NBA fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their opinion, with a few remarking on what Jonathan Kuminga should rather be doing to prepare for the play-in tournament.

"He should be watching film not getting up shots," a fan suggested.

"He should be practicing passing through a tire," a fan suggested.

A few others lauded him for putting in the additional work, while some remarked on what his benching in the crucial game could mean for his future with the Warriors.

"Good, he wasn’t right for todays game but we will need him for the playoffs if we make it," a fan tweeted.
"Good he should be doing that everyday," a fan tweeted.
"He knows his time is up," a fan tweeted.
"Get ready for China," a fan tweeted.

The decision to not play Jonathan Kuminga in Sunday's game may be due to his slightly diminished performance since his return from a 31-game injury hiatus in March. In the 15 games he's played since his return, Kuminga has averaged 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, including 17.1% from deep.

Steve Kerr addresses decision to sideline Jonathan Kuminga in crucial Warriors-Clippers game

In the post-game interview after the overtime loss to the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the unexpected decision to not play a healthy Jonathan Kuminga and Gui Santos in the crucial game. Kerr clarified that both players remain impactful for the team and that it was his choice of rotation against the Clippers that kept them out.

"Both [Santos] and [Kuminga] have been really impactful players for us," Kerr said. "Doesn’t mean they’re out of the loop going forward, it’s just this is how this game played out."

Moreover, Steph Curry shared some advice for Kuminga in the post-game interview, dropping some elder-brotherly wisdom. The star guard highlighted that the 22-year-old forward's moment to shine may come unexpectedly and that he needs to be ready to deliver when called upon.

Despite the tough loss, the Warriors will have two more home-game opportunities to book their spot in the playoffs. They will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday to try and clinch the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

