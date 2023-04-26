"He will be a good culture setter for Ime Udoka" - Nick Wright predicts future for Dillon Brooks in free agency

Dillon Brooks is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer for the first time in his NBA career. Following Brooks skipping media availability for the second straight game, First Things First host Nick Wright shared that his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies may be coming to an end. Wright predicted Brooks' future landing spot, stating:

"I hope Dillon Brooks enjoys his last couple of games as a Grizzly. They're not going great, maybe he'll have a good one. He will be a good culture setter for Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets next year, I'll call that shot right now. I think that's going to happen. He's a free agent and they have cap space, they need a vet, they need defensive minds.

"He'll go down there and he'll go into NBA obscurity where he probably belongs. He got a little too big for his bridges... You're just not good enough. You don't have to be as good as LeBron. Draymond's not as good as LeBron, but Draymond wins some of these battles. Dillon Brooks ain't going to win nothing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He, once again, doesn't stay true to the cartoon character he's developed and he runs from the media availability. I don't know, maybe he had an appointment to go up the chimney where the Grizzlies want all the smoke, I've heard, and they have no problems in the West and they want the Lakers, but that doesn't seem to be working out very well for them."

Check out Nick Wright's full comments on Dillon Brooks below:

First Things First @FTFonFS1



— "Dillon Brooks will be a good culture setter for Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets next year." @getnickwright on Brooks skipping media availability & his matchup with LeBron: "Dillon Brooks will be a good culture setter for Ime Udoka and the Houston Rockets next year."— @getnickwright on Brooks skipping media availability & his matchup with LeBron: https://t.co/jDPbnVq9P8

It is unclear if the Memphis Grizzlies have plans to bring Brooks back, however, they remain focused on attempting to come back against the Los Angeles Lakers. That will be a difficult, if not impossible, task, however, as LeBron James-led teams are 16-0 in postseason series' which they take a 3-1 lead.

Richard Jefferson calls out Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks

Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were both unavailable to the media after the Memphis Grizzlies dropped Game 4 of their first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. Speaking on NBA Today, Richard Jefferson called out the Grizzlies stars, stating:

"You can't talk the talk and then not walk the walk. It's okay to make a mistake. It's okay to have a bad game and then go face it, 'cause when you when, everybody wants to talk when they win. They are sprinting to the podium. Everybody's up there. When you struggle, that's really where you show your true character.

"If you're not going to talk to the media after two straight games, that, to me, is cowardice, and I don't believe either of them are cowards. I'm not saying that. I'm saying to avoid that smoke after talking the talk, you can't avoid the media."

Check out Richard Jefferson's comments on Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks below:

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



— "You can't talk the talk and then not walk the walk. ... If you're not going to talk to the media after two straight games, that to me is cowardice. And I don't believe either of them are cowards." @Rjeff24 on Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks declining to speak with media

It remains unclear why the two Grizzlies starters did not speak to the media, however, both players had bad nights. Memphis will host the Lakers in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes