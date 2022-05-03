"He has to win now, cause’ time is running out for him" - Shaquille O'Neal outlines the pressure 3x NBA scoring champion is under in 76ers-Heat matchup

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal highlighted that James Harden needs to be more aggressive in the absence of Joel Embiid in the 76ers-Heat Round Two series. Harden could only produce a 16-point outing in his side's 106-92 Game 1 loss on Monday.

With the 32-year-old nearing the end of his prime, O'Neal highlighted that he will need to produce winning displays to have a realistic shot at achieving postseason success. Here's what 'Big Diesel' said on air on TNT's "Inside The NBA" show about Harden (via House Of Highlights):

"He needs to be more of a scorer. He's been a facilitator for the last two years, but you know besides Tobias [Harris] and [Tyrese] Maxey, it's really a lot of people you can facilitate to for them to make a real play. You can make a real play, you still have the ability to get over 20. Guys think he should average 30. He should average 25 to 27 points."

Shaquille O'Neal continued:

"His approach definitely needs to change, he needs to be more aggressive. He was a little aggressive, but listen it's the playoffs, you know our slogan, 'you win or go home,' and he has to win now cause' time is running out for him."

Charles Barkley agrees with Shaquille O'Neal's assessment of James Harden after he fails to step up in Joel Embiid's absence

James Harden started Game 1 between the 76ers and the Heat aggressively. He scored 12 points in the first half of the match to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Philadelphia headed into half-time with a surprising one-point lead and put themselves in a position to potentially cause an upset in that contest.

However, Doc Rivers' men failed to capitalize on their efforts in the second half, getting outscored 41-56 during that stretch to succumb to a 92-106 loss. Harden attempted only four shots across the last two quarters, scoring four points.

StatMuse @statmuse James Harden only attempted 13 shots tonight without Joel Embiid.



He has zero games with 20 shot attempts with the Sixers. James Harden only attempted 13 shots tonight without Joel Embiid.He has zero games with 20 shot attempts with the Sixers. https://t.co/6uJjwiBFyX

His approach was questioned by TNT analysts and former MVPs Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley. Barkley agreed with O'Neal's comments on James Harden staying more aggressive, especially in Joel Embiid's absence, saying:

"I was disappointed because they had the game right there at halftime. They were up, and then he (Harden) only scored four points in the second half. That's 100% aggression. I mean, he played a good first half, but for some reason, he only scored our points in the second half. With Joel not out there, he should be shooting 25 times."

Embiid could return when the series shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4. But before that, the Sixers will look to pick up a win in their next game at any cost to give themselves a legitimate shot at beating the Heat in this series.

They could then capitalize on Embiid's return to the lineup later on as he will make life difficult for Miami's defense.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra