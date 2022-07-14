“He won’t say nothing if you don’t say nothing” - Jabari Smith Jr. says he’ll leave Kevin Durant alone, says he’s looking forward to engage in trash talk with Draymond Green and Ja Morant

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. has made a reputation for himself as a competitive player.

After putting on one of the most impressive seasons in college basketball last year, Smith ended up being selected third overall by the Rockets. The former Auburn Tigers forward was a highlight machine throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season. He showcased an impressive ability as an outside shooter.

Smith is going to require time to adjust to the games of top players. It won't come easy when going up against some of the greatest in the game. He understands that it won't be smart to try to "poke the bear" with some of the game's top trash talkers.

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, Smith went on to say that he's excited to mix it up with with trash talkers Draymond Green and Ja Morant. Smith also went into detail about how he will most likely leave players like Kevin Durant alone.

"I would probably say like Draymond Green, Ja Morant. They say Kevin Durant is a really good trash talker but he's kinda like that too. He won't say nothing if you don't say nothing so I'm probably just leave him alone."

Jabari Smith Jr. looks to make noise with Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. and Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren at 2022 NBA Summer League

It's going to be a fascinating season, especially when it comes to the progress of third overall selection Jabari Smith Jr. After putting the college basketball world on fire with his impressive outside shooting this year, Smith became one of the hottest names in NBA Draft circles.

The recently turned 19-year-old has the ability to be a dominant force at the next level. Jabari Smith Jr. has shown that he can be a dangerous threat from the perimeter. He's also flashed the upside of being an elite defender at the next level.

The Houston Rockets look like a team that is quickly adding pieces to the puzzle to speed up their rebuild.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets



19 PTS

9 REB

2 STL



watch @jabarismithjr is making himself right at home19 PTS9 REB2 STLwatch .@jabarismithjr is making himself right at home 🚀19 PTS9 REB2 STL watch ⤵️ https://t.co/ec7xrShRSJ

Smith Jr. will be eager to go toe-to-toe with some of the NBA's best. He will also know that he should be strategic about which player he tries to mix it up with.

