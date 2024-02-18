"He was worried he would be exposed" - Doc Rivers admitting his indecision to join as Bucks head coach has NBA fans chirping

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has struggled to lead the team to consistent wins, a problem since he took over the coaching job. The Bucks' front office hired Rivers on Jan. 26 after firing Adrian Griffin following a 30-13 record.

It hasn't been the best start for Rivers, as he's only led the Bucks to a 3-7 record. Due to his unsatisfactory start, many have criticized him and the players for not leading the team to an ideal start since he took over. The former coach for the Philadelphia 76ers has enough experience coaching stars.

But it's already a given that any team will have to adjust to a new system when there's a change in the middle of the season. According to Rivers, he wanted to wait until the All-Star break was over to join the Bucks. As he joined the team, they entered a tough road trip, making it hard for the players to learn his system.

"Taking a job when you’re about to go on the toughest road trip of the season is not the smartest decision," Rivers said. "I even told them that: 'Can we wait ‘til All-Star break?' It would have been a lot nicer."

Giannis Antetokounmpo reflects on his experience with Doc Rivers so far

It hasn't been the easiest ride for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks since hiring Doc Rivers. The team has made several adjustments to adapt the game plan and try to make things work. However, no one can deny that changing coaches in the middle of the season is the easiest thing in the NBA.

With their 3-7 start under Rivers, Antetokounmpo explained the difficulty of adjusting to several game plans and philosophies to make things work.

"It's hard. It's hard," Antetokounmpo said (h/t The Athletic). "This is my fourth coach in the span of six months. Coach (Mike Budenholzer), coach (Adrian Griffin), (interim) coach Joe (Prunty) and Doc. Different philosophy, different gameplan. It's hard. It's draining."

Expand Tweet

They still have a few games left before the season is officially over. They can use this time to learn Rivers' game plan to possibly help them in the postseason. The Bucks are third in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record.

