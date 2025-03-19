"He worse than Drake" - NBA fans abuzz as LiAngelo Ball teases new unreleased track on N3on's stream after 'Tweaker"

LiAngelo Ball may have found his future in music after his basketball career didn't quite go as planned. Ball recently released a hit song titled 'Tweaker' earlier this year which ended up making the Billboard Hot 100 list after its release.

The song drew attention to Ball, a name many NBA fans remembered when mentioned but had forgotten about until that point.

Now, Ball has leaked his next song "Law & Order" on streamer N3on's live stream, and fans have mixed feelings over the drop:

"He worst than Drake" one fan said.

"Could be bros first miss" another fan posted.

"Banger according to who?" a fan commented.

However, not all fans thought the song was a swing and a miss:

"Another banger for sure!" one fan posted.

"Gelo's got the heat with 'Law & Order!' Defo sounds like it's going to be a banger" another fan commented.

"That sh*t is a banger" a fan said.

Thanks to the success of his song "Tweaker," LiAngelo Ball has been invited to perform during significant events such as this past NBA All-Star Weekend in February and at halftime of an NFL playoff game.

It remains to be seen whether LiAngelo Ball's new song "Law & Order" can top "Tweaker" at its peak on the Billboard Hot 100 when it drops.

LiAngelo Ball and the rest of the Ball Family on the cover of Slam Magazine

LiAngelo Ball burst onto the music scene with the hit song "Tweaker." Now, Ball has teased the release of some new music fresh off of his new record deal.

Meanwhile, his brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo, have both been busy in the NBA this season. LaMelo was nearly an All-Star and Lonzo made his return from knee surgery.

Now, the Balls find themselves on the cover of Slam Magazine along with their father LaVar, who recently had his foot amputated due to an infection:

The cover sees LaVar in a suit standing with his arm on LiAngelo's shoulder as LaMelo and Lonzo sit on wooden blocks while wearing their respective team jerseys.

