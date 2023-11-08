"He was worthy of the contract" - LeBron James buries past beef with Dillon Brooks & praises his competitive spirit

Players like LeBron James have accomplished so much in the league that their resume already speaks for themselves. Due to the legacy and status that they have built for themselves over the years, the young and aspiring players will always want to put forth their best game against them.

This was the case for the rivalry that happened between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James during the 2023 playoffs. At the time, Brooks was still playing for his former team, the Memphis Grizzlies, when he decided to aim shots at the Lakers star. It's safe to say that this move by Brooks didn't end so well for him as the Grizzlies were eliminated in six games.

During the offseason, Brooks was traded to the Houston Rockets via a sign-and-trade with the Grizzlies, which involved the Atlanta Hawks, the LA Clippers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Interestingly, the Rockets are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Lakers later at 8:00 pm Eastern Time.

Prior to the game, LeBron James spoke to reporters during shootaround and gave credit to Brooks' competitive nature, resulting in his four-year $80 million contract with the Rockets, as per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I think in his case, he was worthy of the contract that he got," James said. "He's put in the work since he came out of Oregon and that's where Houston found value in him, and he's here."

From James' comments, he acknowledges the work that Brooks has put in ever since he arrived in the league. From defensive tenacity to having a career year in shooting the basketball in Houston, the results of his work ethic are all being showcased right now.

Additionally, LeBron James' comments show that the 19-time All-Star has buried down the hatchet regarding whatever beef there is between him and Brooks. It also goes to show the level of professionalism and sportsmanship that a player like James has.

LeBron James doesn't think too much of what happened between him and Dillon Brooks in the previous 2023 playoffs

During the same interview session in shootaround, James mentioned that he doesn't really dwell too long on rivalries and frictions he has experienced in the past, as per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"Not too much," James said. "I think just the competition alone, it's always great to go out and compete. He's one of those guys who love to compete, along with a lot of our guys in the league. I don't really dwell in the past too much, you know me over the years, I kind of leave that in the past and find a way on how can we get our first road win."

From LeBron James' point of view, he appreciates the level of competition that is still present in today's league, whether it's from veteran or young players. The Lakers star also mentioned that focusing on the team finally securing a road win is more of a priority to him.

Dillon Brooks is also coming off an impressive showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, representing Team Canada. His production on the court contributed to Canada securing the bronze medal while he also went home with the 2023 FIBA World Cup Best Defensive Player award.