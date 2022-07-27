“He would’ve gotten a big pay day, but it would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this guy, he is not a tier 1 player’” - Rob Parker says Draymond Green would’ve been exposed if he played for a team like the Pistons

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's new take has reached the experts, and they are not holding back their responses.

Coming off a fresh championship run, Green has made it into the headlines in the media even though the season is over. Since winning his fourth NBA title, he has used his social media accounts to either troll fans and other players or simply announce how great his Warriors team is.

Green is one of the most modern-day vocal athletes, which usually gets him into hot topics. Fans are completely aware of how Green does his trolling. Last month, he went at it with players from the Memphis Grizzlies after their Game 6 Finals win.

This week, however, Green shared a few contradictory tweets that made sports analysts discuss comparing eras. First, Green tweeted about appreciating teams despite eras instead of comparing them.

Draymond Green @Money23Green Question… When they be comparing Era’s are they taking into consideration the drastic differences In style of play? Regardless of the answer, it’s very dumb to compare one era to the next era. Question… When they be comparing Era’s are they taking into consideration the drastic differences In style of play? Regardless of the answer, it’s very dumb to compare one era to the next era.

Next, Green followed it up with an odd tweet that defeated the logic behind his first tweet.

Draymond Green @Money23Green I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s

Of course, this take didn't sit well with 1990s basketball fans, especially coming from Green. The defensive specialist is often mocked by many for his lack of offense in the Warriors system and usually uses the "triple-single" on him multiple times. Well, it's not Green's fault. His role is to anchor the defense.

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," the analysts decided to retaliate and defend the 1998 Chicago Bulls.

"Draymond Green could've gone to 20 other teams and wouldn't be the player that he is," Rob Parker said. "He would've been in Detroit, and he would've been exposed. ... He would have gotten a big pay day, but it would've been like, 'Oh, this guy, he is not a tier one player. He knew better.'"

Draymond Green's controversial comparison may lead to a lot of stars disrespecting basketball pioneers

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

There have been a lot of comparisons around the league about many things. The most common comparisons are between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Other aspects would be which team is better, the 1992 Dream Team or the 2012 USA Team. The arguments are endless. However, in recent years, there have been a few that have maybe gone too far with it.

Most notably, JJ Redick's take on the 75th Anniversary Team. The top 50 players were honored in 1996, and other players and legends from recent years were added to make up the top 75. However, the release of the team was met with some controversy as some players did deserve to be included.

Redick said that some players from the league's early years should have a special list of their own to give way to the new breed of legends. He also talked about the competition back then. On ESPN's "First Take," he dragged the great Bob Cousy and told everyone what he thought about the competition back then. Redick said:

"He was being guarded by plumbers and firemen."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Bob Cousy responded to JJ Redick’s comments about who Cousy played against in his era. Bob Cousy responded to JJ Redick’s comments about who Cousy played against in his era. https://t.co/twxCyXH7tX

Now, it didn't sit well with Cousy, as he responded to what Redick said. Additionally, the legendary Jerry West defended Cousy and questioned Redick's impact in the league.

| @jumpshot8 “I just think it’s very disrespectful”Jerry West is the latest NBA legend to chime in on the J.J. Redick/Bob Cousy “plumbers and firemen” conversation @TermineRadio | @jumpshot8 “I just think it’s very disrespectful”Jerry West is the latest NBA legend to chime in on the J.J. Redick/Bob Cousy “plumbers and firemen” conversation@TermineRadio | @jumpshot8 https://t.co/0UN0r7LbNS

The game is constantly changing, and comparing how the game was played back then is disrespectful, no matter how you look at it. Players right now have great facilities that they can use, max contracts that are mostly in their favor, a ton of endorsements and many more advantages.

Athlete-media personalities like Redick and Draymond Green should use their platforms to educate their audience about how players' situations have improved.

