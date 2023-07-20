"He has a few more years to come"- Darvin Ham expects LeBron James to play until he is 50

LeBron James was ripped by basketball analysts and fans for declaring at the ESPYs that everyone was “lucky” he wasn’t retiring just yet. Most were convinced that he only hinted at retirement to avoid the embarrassment of a sweep against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Darvin Ham, who was later informed of James’ possible retirement, couldn’t believe the four-time MVP said that. The LA Lakers coach had seen firsthand what the 38-year-old can still do on the basketball court.

Ham had this to say on SiriusXM Radio about how “King James” could even extend his career much longer than expected:

(13:08 mark)

“At this age, what he is doing is unprecedented. Hopefully, he has a few more years to come, but if there is anybody that can do it, he can play until he is probably 50.

"Just the way he takes care of himself, his nutrition, his sleep habits, the regimen, everything he does pre-work, during the work, post-work, his regimen, everything he does to make himself not just available, but elite.”

Nobody has blended longevity and basketball excellence the way LeBron James has. He will still be one of the NBA’s elite talents even as he enters the 21st season of his career.

In Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, the oldest player on the court showed he still had it. He erupted for 31 first-half points as he gallantly tried to prevent the Nuggets from getting swept.

“King James” was so gassed he could only add nine points the rest of the way and missed two crucial shots late in the game. The four-time MVP was also nearly forced into a jump ball before eventually getting blocked by Aaron Gordon in the LA Lakers’ final possession.

LeBron James impressed even casual basketball fans with the way he performed. He gave it all and just lost, which was why the same fans who appreciated him also criticized him for his postgame retirement hints.

Darvin Ham and LeBron James will be leading a stacked LA Lakers team next season

For most of last season, it seemed like the LA Lakers needed LeBron James to turn back the clock just to make the play-in tournament. GM Rob Pelinka’s trade deadline moves helped ease the burden on the aging superstar’s back and finished the regular season strong.

After pulling off two upsets in the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Lakers just couldn’t get past Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

James’ performance left no doubt that he still has plenty left in the tank. He also might not have to do too much, particularly early in the season.

PG: D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino

SG: Austin Reaves, Max Christie

SF: LeBron James, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince

PF: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt

LAKERS CONFIRMED ROSTER

PG: D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino

SG: Austin Reaves, Max Christie

SF: LeBron James, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince

PF: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt

C: Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes

This is a championship winning roster!

Pelinka continued his trade deadline retooling of the lineup by making the roster deeper and more balanced than last season. No one’s expecting LeBron James and crew to stumble to yet another 0-5 start.

