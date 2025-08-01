Heartbroken Bill Russell’s wife Jeannine makes painful admission in grief-filled tribute to NBA legend on his death anniversary

NBA legend Bill Russell's wife, Jeannine Russell, made a heartfelt admission while paying tribute to her late husband. On Thursday, Jeannine shared a picture of herself standing beside Russell on his death anniversary. She penned an emotional, grief-filled message talking about the void created by Russell's death in the post's caption. She wrote:&quot;I dread this post every year for the last 3 yrs. It feels like it is more 💔 each yr. The void is endless &amp; I can’t find the words today😢 so If you would like to honor Bill, please do something nice for someone else. Or you could donate to Billrussell6foundation.org.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRussell's legacy will never fade away, no matter how much time passes. He is the most winningest player in league history with 11 NBA championships. It is an astonishing record which will most probably never be broken.Apart from 11 championships as a player, Russell has two more championships to his name as a coach. Those two coaching championships (1968 and 1969) coincide with his last two playing career championships, as Russell was a player-coach for the Boston Celtics at that time.The NBA legend was an example of what a player can achieve with hard work, competitiveness and talent all combined.Fans send love to Jeannine Russell on Bill Russell's death anniversaryBill Russell died on July 31, 2022, at the age of 88. He left behind a rich legacy that will probably never be topped. Following Jeannine Russell's tribute to the basketball legend, the fans swarmed her Instagram post's comment section to express their love and support for the game's icon.One fan quickly highlighted the unbreakable record Russell has left behind.&quot;11 rings will never be beat,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;I'm so sorry for your loss Jeannine🙏This is such a beautiful photo,&quot; another fan said.&quot;🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾, [Bill Russell] your legacy will forever be etched in stone history of basketball, May you continue to rest in heavenly peace 🙏🏾&quot; another fan said.One fan pronounced the NBA legend as the greatest player of all time.&quot;Bill Russell was the Greatest Basketball player of all time thank u for posting and please continue too post when u feel like it Mrs Russell NBA Legend #1&quot; the fan said.&quot;My grandfather always told me to look to Mr. Russell to see what it is to truly be a good human being. Rest easy Mr. Russell ☘️6️⃣&quot; another fan said.&quot;He was not only a legend in the world of basketball but a legend in the world outside of the game. Keep resting peacefully Mr Russell🙏🏻&quot; another fan said.Fans express their love for B.Russell on his IG post. (Credits: @realbillrussell/Instagram)On the event of the 11-time champion's death, NBA commissioner Adam Silver pronounced him as the &quot;greatest champion in all of team sports.&quot; Russell is also the only player in league history to have his jersey retired leaguewide.