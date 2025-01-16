"Heat definitely are the cheap Patriots of NBA" - Fans react to Nick Young's wild Pat Riley-Jerry Jones comparison

NBA fans reacted to Nick Young's wild comparison between Miami Heat president and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, trying to compare the bad decisions of the NFL owner to Riley's lack of big moves in recent years.

On Thursday, the former LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors player surprised plenty of fans with a take that was met with a lot of negative comments from fans.

"Is Pat Riley the Jerry jones of the NBA?" Young asked.

This post sparked plenty of reactions from fans, with the vast majority disagreeing with his take, mentioning the success Riley has had during the years Jones' Cowboys have been unable to even make it to the NFC Championship game.

"No. Heat definitely are the cheap Patriots of the NBA," one fan said.

"Man hell naw. Pat has rings as a Laker coach back in the 80s, made great runs as a Knicks coach in the 90s, won a ring as the Heat coach in 06, & won more rings as the President of the Heat in the 2010s. How do all of those accomplishments make him the Jerry Jones of the NBA? 🤔" another fan said.

"Very strange question and comparison. Pat was a highly successful coach and team president who was hired for those jobs and won titles at those jobs in 2 different organizations," another fan said.

Others compared a different team's ownership to Jones and criticized Young's take, but among all the negative comments, somebody supported "Swaggy P."

"Had this exact convo on Xbox last night the answer is yes 100%," one fan said.

Heat President Pat Riley criticized by fans after recent reports about Jimmy Butler's trips

Before fans went in on Nick Young, they showed their disapproval of one of the latest reports involving Jimmy Butler. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Pat Riley was unhappy about Butler's antics, which included flying apart from his team.

After that, insider Chris Haynes reported that the player only flew separately from his team "less than five times" in the last five years, with the majority of his trips happening during the 2023 NBA Finals when his father was sick.

Butler has reiterated his desire to be traded away, but no deal has been made so far. He's set to return tonight as his seven-game suspension finished. This saga remains a hot topic, but nobody knows when it will come to an end.

