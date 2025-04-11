Heat's Michael Jordan "glazing" gets called out by fans on 22nd anniversary of unusual jersey retirement 

Michael Jordan and NBA fans reacted on social media to a moment in NBA history when Pat Riley and the Miami Heat officially retired the number 23 in honor of Michael Jordan when he and the Washington Wizards hosted the Heat in 2003. Jordan was the second NBA player in history to have his jersey retired by a team for which he never played, joining "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

Michael Jordan was universally popular in the NBA and around the world during his playing days, expanding the NBA's brand significantly during his time as a player and emerging as one of the world's most popular athletes of all time. Even though he and the Miami Heat competed throughout his career, Jordan and the Heat administration had considerable respect for one another.

Even though most of the Miami Heat players never desired to wear number 23 while signing with the team, it was a great change for LeBron James when he signed with Miami in 2010. James changed his number from 23 to 6 as a homage to Michael Jordan, but when he re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers four years later, he went back to 23.

NBA fans reacted to the throwback moment strongly, with most questioning why the Heat would retire Michael Jordan's jersey at all. One fan took things a step further, saying that Pat Riley and the Heat were "glazing" the former NBA champion.

"He shouldn’t have gotten his jersey retired by a team he never played for…." argued one fan.

"What a glaze move smh , now it makes sense why Lebron wore number 6 though never knew," commented another.

"One of the most disgraceful moment in NBA," said another.

Other NBA fans brought LeBron James' name into the conversation, wondering if he will get the same treatment as Michael Jordan when he retires.

"y’all will say it’s glazing but will Bron have another team retire his jersey?" posed one fan.

"imagine they retire Jordan's but not LeBron's jersey," said another.

"Y’all say riding yet y’all want Bron to have 3 different statues in 3 different arenas lol," pointed out one fan, calling out LeBron's supporters.

Will LeBron James be treated similarly to Michael Jordan when he retires?

The GOAT debate in the basketball world largely centers around LeBron James and Michael Jordan, but with the end of James' career imminent, some fans have wondered how James will be remembered by the league. The idea that James will have his number retired by teams he didn't play for is unlikely, seeing as James has received much less respect from other teams than Jordan did when he played.

However, the thought about which of his three teams will retire his jersey and potentially erect a statue of him outside their arena has been a point of conversation amongst fans. Because of his impact on the Cleveland area and the fact that he brought the franchise its first championship ever, most expect the Cavaliers to retire James' number 23 jersey and give him a statue.

James accounts for two of the Miami Heat's three championships as well, making it entirely possible that the Heat will give him the same treatment as they gave Jordan while not going as far as to give a statue to a player who was only with the team for four years. Finally, the Los Angeles Lakers are likely to retire LeBron's number 23 jersey, but because of the team's pedigree, he likely won't get a statue.

