Heat Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

Hours before they kick off their schedule, here is a breakdown of the Heat Summer League roster. This is the first time we will see Miami in action since their loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

As for their coaching staff, the Heat will be led by assistant coach and longtime veteran Caron Butler. Their first game is slated for Monday, July 3rd. Miami will be facing off against the LA Lakers. For those who want to catch a glimpse of the action, the matchup will be televised on ESPN 2.

Looking at the Heat Summer League roster, one name that sticks out is Jamie Jaquez Jr. Miami drafted the 6-foot-7 wing with the 18th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Jaquez is coming off a senior season at UCLA where he posted averages of 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Another key name for Miami's Summer League squad is two-way player Jamaree Bouyea. The 6-foot-2 guard played in just five games for the Miami Heat this season. In that span, he averaged 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

What current players will be on the Heat Summer League roster?

As for current players on the Heat Summer League roster, there is a handful. Those being Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic, and Orlando Robinson.

Cain is one of the many undrafted players on Miami's roster that they've rolled the dice on. In the 18 appearances he made this season, Cain averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

Jovic was the Heat's first-round pick in 2022, but also didn't see much time at the NBA level. He played in just 15 games this season and averaged 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds. Despite his minimal time on the floor, Jovic caught a lot of buzz on social media due to his similar name to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Similar to Cain, Robinson was an undrafted player that wound up in Miami. The seven-foot center saw the most time of this trio, playing in 31 games. He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Poll : 0 votes