Is Nikola Jovic really still in high school? Finding out more about the Miami Heat rookie

Nikola Jovic of the Miami Heat is the youngest player in the 2023 NBA Finals at the age of 19. Jovic has reached the pinnacle of the postseason way before graduating high school.

The Heat selected Jovic at No. 27 in last year's NBA draft out of Mega Basket in Serbia. Technically, he's still in high school despite playing professionally for one season. He was unable to take his final exam to graduate last year as he was busy preparing for the draft.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Jovic will be taking his final exams this summer to be able to finally graduate high school. He took some classes via Zoom during his rookie year in the league, but still needs to pass the finals.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Nikola Jovic says he still has not graduated from high school. He said it turns out he has to attend his final exams in person in Europe. Nikola Jovic says he still has not graduated from high school. He said it turns out he has to attend his final exams in person in Europe.

Nikola Jovic player profile

Nikola Jovic at the Miami Heat Media Day

Nikola Jovic was born in England, but grew up in Serbia. He played professionally for Mega Basket, the same team that produced two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. He stands at 6-foot-11 in shoes with a 7-foot- wingspan. He also had an NBA-ready body at 223 pounds.

Jovic is known for his shot-making abilities, but his size for a win is a huge plus for the Heat. He can score in bunches and has the proper basketball fundamentals such as footwork and touch, which have been the bread and butter for many international prospects.

However, Jovic still needs to work on the defensive end. He has the instinct to become a better player defensively, and Miami is the perfect place for his development.

The 19-year-old spent the majority of his rookie season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League. He played 15 games for the Heat, averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game. He shot 40.6% from the field and 22.9% from beyond the arc.

Nikola Jokic finally meets Nikola Jovic

Nikola Jokic at the 2023 NBA Finals - Game One

Serbia is well-represented in the 2023 NBA Finals. The Denver Nuggets have Nikola Jokic, the two-time MVP, while the Miami Heat have the young Nikola Jovic. Both are from a small European country, and they finally met for the first time ahead of Game 1.

Jovic told reporters that "The Joker" already gave him some advice to help his young NBA career:

"I just met him, so it's not like we're that close, but I feel like I can see him as a big brother, because of how calm he is, how he's trying to just teach me everything he knows," Jovic said. "He's a great person. He told me how this league goes, how I should put my work in and believe in myself and stuff." (h/t Yahoo! Sports)

