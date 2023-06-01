"Now you got a grown man on your leg permanently" - Twitter roasts Boston Celtics fan over Ja Morant gun tattoo 

A Boston Celtics fan went viral on Twitter for having a tattoo of Ja Morant holding a gun on his left thigh. Fans on social media were ruthless to the Celtics supporter for his apparent lack of judgment.

In a video uploaded by RaphouseTV, a Celtics fan showed off his Morant tattoo. The Memphis Grizzlies star was holding a gun with the words Issa Parade in my city, yeah.

The phrase was made famous by Morant, who used it in a lot of his postgame interviews. For those wondering, it is the opening lines to NBA Youngboy's popular song Fresh Prince of Utah.

Raphousetv (RHTV) @raphousetv2 🩸 Boston Celtics Fan gets Ja Morant with a Gun tattoo On his thigh saying “Issa Parade in my city , yeah” Boston Celtics Fan gets Ja Morant with a Gun tattoo On his thigh saying “Issa Parade in my city , yeah” 😭💉🩸 https://t.co/yUFPZxmGua

Twitter remained undefeated as people mercilessly roasted the Boston Celtics fan for his tattoo of choice. Ja Morant is not even a player for the Celtics, plus he was holding a gun in the tattoo makes it even funnier.

Morant is likely getting suspended at the start of the 2023-24 season due to his second gun-related incident since March.

Here are some of the best reactions to the horrible tattoo:

ShaQGlizzy @NatureBoy_97 @raphousetv2 This would be a ok tattoo.. if it wasn’t on somebody’s uncle @raphousetv2 This would be a ok tattoo.. if it wasn’t on somebody’s uncle

Coach McGuirk 🐝 @RevGlock @raphousetv2 How hard is it to look at an artists portfolio before getting a tattoo? That looks like shit @raphousetv2 How hard is it to look at an artists portfolio before getting a tattoo? That looks like shit

Fans also noticed how the Celtics fan was fast to drop down his pants to show how proud he is about the tattoo.

Finally, here are some of the best memes that will make you laugh out loud.

Ja Morant unfollowed Davonte Pack on social media

Davonte Pack, also known as DTap, and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Davonte Pack are childhood friends, with both growing up in South Carolina. They were even teammates for their AAU basketball team. However, many thought that Pack is a bad influence on Morant, who has been involved in a lot of incidents over the past year.

And Pack has been present in all of them, including two gun-related viral videos on Instagram. Many people online have been telling Morant to cut ties with Pack, who is also known as DTap and is the founder of the MBNO clothing brand.

It seems like Morant has finally listened to the right people as he unfollowed his best friend on all social media platforms. A fan made the announcement on Twitter and many rejoiced about the news.

ً @JarenDPOY 🏾 Ja Morant finally unfollowed Dtap on IG Ja Morant finally unfollowed Dtap on IG😭🙏🏾 https://t.co/CSx8Ecu9Yn

Morant could finally be heading on the right path after a tumultuous season. He's still facing a lengthy suspension from the NBA, but at least he'll hopefully learn his lesson. He remains one of the most exciting players in the world and it's a shame if he can't fulfill his potential due to his antics off the court.

