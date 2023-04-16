Heat vs Bucks: Prediction, odds, where to watch

The Heat vs Bucks matchup will be another interesting first-round series. While the Milwaukee Bucks are far superior and the favorites to win the matchup, the history between these two teams is what makes the series so exciting.

They met in both the 2020 and 2021 NBA playoffs, with each team winning one series. Miami eliminated Milwaukee in five games in 2020, while the Bucks got their revenge a year later with a sweep.

This season, we might see another sweep. The Bucks (58-24) finished the season with the best record in the league, while the Heat (44-38) had to advance to the postseason through the play-in tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first game of the Heat vs Bucks series starts on Sunday

Game 1 of the Heat vs Bucks matchup will tip-off on Sunday at 5:30 PM Eastern Time. The match will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where the Bucks have lost only nine games throughout the entire season.

Here are the Game 1 odds:

Moneyline : Heat +325; Bucks -400

: Heat +325; Bucks -400 Against the spread : Heat +9.5 (-115); Bucks -9.5 (-105)

: Heat +9.5 (-115); Bucks -9.5 (-105) Over/under: 219.5

Additionally, here are the odds for the winner of the series:

Heat win : +325

: +325 Bucks win: -400

The first game of the series will be broadcast on TNT. Additionally, basketball fans will be able to watch it on the NBA League Pass.

The Heat vs Bucks series will likely be short (Image via Getty Images)

The Miami Heat have a fantastic team with several big-time players, including Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. However, they just haven't been good this season and have struggled to play competitive basketball.

You may be interested in reading: Boris Becker praises Jimmy Butler for leading Miami Heat to last NBA playoff spot with Chicago Bulls win

On top of that, the Milwaukee Bucks will enter the series completely healthy. Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent and Nikola Jovic are injured for the Heat and may not play in the series.

The Heat vs Bucks series will feature several interesting matchups (Image via Getty Images)

The two teams have met each other four times during the regular season and split the series. However, it's important to note that Giannis Antetokounmpo was not available in the first two games, which ended up going Miami's way.

The two-time MVP also suffered an injury during their last matchup on February 24, but this did not stop the Bucks from blowing the Heat out by 29 points, 128-99. In his only full game against Miami, the Greek Freak had a triple-double with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

You may be interested in reading: Bucks vs. Heat record this season, odds, rosters, and more ahead of 2023 NBA Playoffs

Barring any major upset, the Heat vs Bucks series will likely end in five games, if not a sweep. Miami has been very inconsistent this year, while the Bucks are among the favorites to win it all, which is why we're going with Milwaukee to win Game 1.

Poll : 0 votes