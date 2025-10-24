Heated Spat With Damian Lillard Gives Kevin Love Reality Check as NBA Vet Stops Mocking Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier

NBA Veteran Kevin Love got into a heated spat with Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard on Thursday after he mocked Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups for getting arrested for an illegal gambling scheme. However, this altercation turned out to be a reality check for the Jazz forward, leading him to stop mocking the two.In a story on Instagram, Love opened up on his eye-opening exchange with Lillard, stating that he would stop mocking his former teammates and instead show empathy toward them and their families.&quot;Spoke to Dame and he opened my eyes to this being a real-life situation for two of my former teammates and brothers. I took a particular post down because we all know they are going through it. As are their collective families,&quot; Love wrote.Kevin Love reflects on his conversation with Damian Lillard on his story (Source: Kevin Love/IG)The heated altercation between them stemmed after Love shared an Instagram post in which he photoshopped Billups and Rozier into a picture of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert.Lillard didn't take kindly to this post and reverted to it in the comments.&quot;Weak ass s*t,&quot; Lillard expressed.Love responded to this comment, explaining that his post was meant as a joke to lighten the mood rather than escalate the situation.&quot;@damianlillard nah, we aren’t going to do this…Chauncey has been my OG since 2010 - we won a World Championship together, and I love and respect him. T-Ro is my brother,&quot; Love wrote. &quot;Comedy pushes boundaries. Social commentary that’s all in jest.&quot;Damian Lillard reacts to Kevin LoveAlthough he initially disagreed with Lillard’s remarks, Love soon realized his mistake. He promptly deleted the post and expressed support for his former teammates and their families.Michael Jordan’s son and former NBA stars react to Kevin Love mocking Chauncey Billups and Terry RozierThe FBI arrested Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier on Wednesday for their alleged role in an illegal gambling scheme. While the news shocked many, their former teammate Kevin Love attempted to lighten the mood with humor.Love shared multiple posts about their arrests on Instagram, with one post drawing reactions from many, including Michael Jordan’s son and several former NBA stars.&quot;😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,&quot; JR Smith wrote.&quot;🤣🤣🤣🤣,&quot; Tristan Thompson reacted.&quot;🤣🤣🤣🤣,&quot; Marcus Jordan added.&quot;😂😂😂😂😂,&quot; Nate Robinson wrote.Michael Jordan's son and former NBA players react to Kevin Love's post on Instagram (Source: Kevin Love/IG)The post by Love featured an interrogation scene from the movie &quot;Blue Streak,&quot; implying that the clip mirrored Rozier and Billups’ real-life situation.