'Hell naw!': Shaquille O'Neal shares scary prank video on Lakers superstar's Instagram page

Shaquille O'Neal is known for his comedic personality, but seems to have found something that is too far for him. The Hall of Fame center recently posted a prank video on his Instagram that has left him speechless.

In the video Shaquille O'Neal posted, people think they are walking into a normal elevator. However, they quickly find out that isn't the case. After getting settled in, the floor beneath them falls out. They are then sent down a slide and dowsed in what appears to be maple syrup and feathers.

O'Neal shared this video on his personal account with the caption "hell naw."

Shaquille O'Neal caught on the receiving end of big April fool's day prank

Over the years, Shaquille O'Neal has been known to have some fun at his co-worker's expense. Most notably, fellow NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. That being said, the LA Lakers star was once the victim of a big April fool's day prank on set.

As most know, Shaq is one of the most dominant big men in NBA history. His list of accolades include an MVP, two scoring titles, four championships, and three Finals MVPs.

In an effort to get the big man all riled up, the people at "Inside the NBA" decided to have some fun. They pulled up a fake article of the greatest centers ever, which quickly got out of hand.

At first, the list is common names that would be seen on a list like this. Guys like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Wilt Chamberlain. After these three, Shaq patiently waits for his name to be shown. The longer it goes, the more agitated he gets.

Following the top three, the new two names shown are David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon. Both are all-time greats, but most would put Shaq above them. He really starts to get mad when Jack Sickma is listed at No. 7. Sickma is a fellow Hall of Famer that won a championship with the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1970s.

Shaq finally sees his name listed at No. 9, with a not so flattering picture being shown. When the rest of the crew starts laughing, he finally catches on to what is happening. Shaq admitted that he was close to tearing the set apart before realizing it was all one big joke.

