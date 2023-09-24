"Hell no, that's a lie" - Former Lakers once squashed rumors of Shaquille O'Neal taking a dump in his shoes

Shaquille O'Neal is also known as the "Rainbow Man," a nickname he earned because of the number of teams he has played for in the NBA. He played for six teams over his nineteen-year career (1992-2011). He started playing for the Orlando Magic from 1992-96, then the LA Lakers from 1997-04, the Miami Heat from 2005-08, the Phoenix Suns from 2008-09 and finally the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2009-11, before retiring as a member of the Boston Celtics.

During his time in the league, O'Neal has also played with over a hundred different teammates. Some of the players he has played with are of course more notable than others. When thinking about the players whom Shaq shared the court with, names like Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade come to mind, the two guys whom he won a title with.

However, some fans might also remember his former Laker teammate Devean George for a very different reason: O'Neal had allegedly once taken a dump in George's shoes, according to Tyronn Lue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, George squashed the rumors during an interview with TMZ.

"Hell no, that's a lie, that's cap," George replied when he was asked about it, "And I know T-Lue started that or somebody said T-Lue said it but that never happened. He never did that, I think he did that to somebody in Orlando. I don't remember the dude's name but he did that in Orlando but he never took a s*** in my shoes.

George also added,

"He did some pranks but he never s*** in nobody's shoes.

In the same interview, George had this to say about Shaq during their time with the Lakers,

"Shaq showed nothing but love for us really. To be honest, he was a big Santa Claus but he always hid stuff, took stuff, uhh pranks, made us do his errands. Shaq was Shaq, but in all, he was a great teammate. He's a great guy, great dude, man I love him."

While O'Neal certainly is a prankster, he has never crossed a line according to George's narration.

Shaquille O'Neal was taking a piss in a bucket and dumping it on teammates

Another story regarding O'Neal was told by Payton during an interview, but this time, it was during their time with the Miami Heat.

The story goes like this according to Payton (2:00 minute mark of the video),

"Shaq is a jokester, so if one of the rookies would be in a stall he would take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for about a week. Then, all of a sudden, he would pour it on them; so we started being jokesters."

While this joke might come across as disturbing to some, it appears that O'Neal's Heat teammates took the matter lightly, based on Payton's story.