"Hell, yeah!" - Steph Curry was desperate to get back together with Kevin Durant with the Warriors when he requested a trade

Last summer, Kevin Durant demanded a trade out of Brooklyn, which led to the possibility of him reuniting with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Throughout the trade saga, Curry shared that he was excited to share the court with KD on the same team once again.

The four-time NBA champion recently talked about a reunion that almost happened with KD. During last year's free agency, the two-time Finals MVP demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, which caused most teams in the league to try and acquire the elite scorer, including Golden State.

Curry talked about it when he graced the show of former NBA player Raja Bell:

"I think there was an excitement or curiosity of, 'Is this really a legit possibility?'" Curry said on the podcast.

"And to be honest, I had talked to him maybe once or twice about it specifically, but he wasn't in the decision-making process so he wasn't in a position to where he could be like, 'I want to do X, Y, Z.' It was just more of a natural conversation.

"And it just spoke to what I just mentioned. Yeah, we know our games gel, we know how to play basketball, so if it ended up being that, of course I'd love to play with him. But it never really got past that.

"So, again, he wasn't really in the situation where, he could demand the trade, but he couldn't really control the outcome of it. So I didn't really spend too much time after the initial shock of like, 'Oh he wants out of Brooklyn?'"

Last year, Steph Curry was interviewed by the Rolling Stones, where he showed his excitement for a potential reunion with KD:

"Hell, yeah!"

Unfortunately, the trade request didn't push through and Durant stayed with the Nets until the trade deadline, where he was later shipped to the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant is working out with younger stars

The league is currently taking a break from basketball action and the players are keeping in shape by having open gym runs. Kevin Durant is no stranger to these kinds of games as he often works with other NBA players. This summer, he's putting in the work early as he's seen working out with some young stars.

Durant was seen working out with former Golden State guard, Jordan Poole. Both players were taking turns shooting from the top of the key.

Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets joined them and worked on his offensive game as well.

