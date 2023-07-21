Shaquille O'Neal and JaVale McGee once had some serious problems with each other. It began as O'Neal would constantly feature McGee in his 'Shaqtin a Fool' segments, pinpointing the center's mistakes in recent games.

However, O'Neal continued to focus on McGee for months on end, with NBA fans, media and players all stating that O'Neal was picking on McGee. Things eventually came to a head when Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr called out O'Neal for 'picking on' McGee, a sentiment Kevin Durant and other members of the Warriors roster backed up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Steve Kerr defended his center and went on to say Shaqtin a Fool was actually doing damage to JaVale's reputation, using himself as an example.

"Kevin Durant also fielded JaVale questions, sticking up for his teammate and adding that Shaq had some unfortunate moments of his own," the video above noted.

However, it wasn't Kerr, Kevin Durant, or even other members of the NBA that eventually got O'Neal to ease up on McGee. Instead, it was O'Neal's mother who believed the feud had gone too far and instructed her son to leave McGee alone moving forward.

JaVale McGee is a three-time NBA champion and is viewed as a consummate professional. However, his Shaqtin a Fool moments still skew how he's viewed around the NBA.

Dwight Howard unleashed on Shaquille O'Neal for JaVale McGee hate

Shaquille O'Neal has also had some tense moments with future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard. Last season, O'Neal shared his thoughts on Howard opting to play in Taiwan, which led to some backlash from the former Orlando Magic standout.

“Do not disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that," Howard said. "That is highly disrespectful, and that is hating, and you’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating."

Howard then went on to remind Shaquille O'Neal how he almost cost McGee his career due to his antics on Shaqtin' a Fool.

“You hated on JaVale McGee and almost cost this man his career! For what?! What are you hating JaVale McGee for? This man can’t way after you. He probably grew up wishing he could be like you. Come on, man!

“You are too old and too wise, 'cause I know you, to be hating. I don’t even think that’s hating, that’s jealousy. And you have no need to be jealous of anybody. Everybody that you have hated on, that you have talked about, they have loved you at some point.”

Throughout his playing and broadcasting careers, Shaquille O'Neal has ruffled some feathers. However, O'Neal remains one of the most likable faces in the NBA due to his unique sense of humor and philanthropic activities away from the cameras.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence