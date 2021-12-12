“Help me blow this up for the GOAT” - Shaquille O’Neal turns executive producer and takes to Twitter to promote ‘The Queen of Basketball’ documentary 

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently joined a new team, except this time it is behind the camera. The 4xNBA Champion has signed on as executive producer of the award-winning documentary ‘The Queen of Basketball’.

Telling the story of Lusia “Lucy” Harris, one of the greatest women basketball players in U.S. history, the film outlines how little recognition she gets despite her outstanding accomplishments. Harris won three national titles in college and a silver medal at the ’76 Olympic Games in Montreal, where she became the first woman to score a basket in Olympic history.

In a statement shared with Deadline, Shaquille O’Neal had this to say:

“Lusia ‘Lucy’ Harris heroism has gone unsung for way too long and I am particularly proud of my involvement in bring her story to bear … A living legend and a pioneer in both men’s and women’s basketball, her life is a significant example of fortitude that is sure to inspire.”

Lusia Harris finished her college career with 2,981 points and 1,662 rebounds, averaging 25.9 points and 14.5 rebounds per game and was the first woman to ever be officially drafted by an NBA team. The New Orleans Jazz, before they moved to Utah, picked her in the 7th round of the 1977 draft.

In the documentary, she opens up about her mental health after she stopped playing basketball. Sharing thoughts about predating the WNBA, she talks about women’s sports during that time. As much as the documentary is about her basketball career, there are deep historical notions tied within.

"Shaq is one of my favorite basketball players" - Lusia Harris on Shaquille O’Neal

When asked about Shaquille O’Neal’s involvement in her documentary, Lusia explained:

“I am excited that Shaquille O’Neal decided to join as an executive producer for The Queen of Basketball,” Harris said. “Shaq is one of my favorite basketball players, and I have enjoyed following his career after the game. I truly appreciate having his support for this project.”

Lusia says her other basketball idols are Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

During the film, Lusia Harris shares her past insecurities with stories of her old classmates teasing her. ‘Lucy’ narrates that they would tell her she was “Long and tall and that’s all.”

The film outlines how basketball helped change her perspective of herself by allowing her to develop a more positive self-image. There are parts in the script where she wonders at the opportunities she would have gotten if she was a male possessing the same gifts, as the WNBA had not come until long after she hung her uniform.

An inspiring biopic and history piece, the film noticeably outlines a large transitional point in sports history while articulating the heroism in a young Lusia ‘Lucy’ Harris’.

