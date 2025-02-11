Herb Jones injury update: Insider drops major news on recovery timeline of defensive standout

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones's season has ended prematurely due to a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder. New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin announced the update on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Will Guillory.

The Pelicans initially ruled out Herb Jones "indefinitely," but executive vice president Griffin revealed that Jones is expected to be sidelined until next season. This development comes as it was announced that star point guard Dejounte Murray will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

“Herb has already sought an additional opinion,” Griffin said. “I think he’s probably going to be shut down for the season here soon. We’ll have more information as it goes along and he’s evaluated there.”

Jones established himself as one of the league's top defensive stars. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game. The injury is a significant setback for Jones, who was a key contributor to the Pelicans' lineup.

With Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray out for the season, the Pelicans will likely focus on developing their young players. They will also look ahead to the 2025 draft, where they are expected to have a lottery pick.

What’s next for the New Orleans Pelicans following Herb Jones’ latest injury report?

Herb Jones being ruled out indefinitely makes an awful season move from bad to worse for the New Orleans Pelicans. They are on a nine-game losing run and haven’t won a game since their 123-119 OT win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 20.

Herbert Jones #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on Jan. 5. (Credits: Getty)

Although Jones was spotted getting some shots at a recent morning shootaround, there's still no clear timetable for his return. Jones has been dealing with shoulder issues since Oct. 29, when he strained his right shoulder against the Golden State Warriors.

The Pelicans must work hard as they host the Sacramento Kings in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST for both games.

