"Here comes Captain Save a H*e" - NBA fans clown Andrew Bogut for spilling beans on Josh Giddey's mess

Fans have reacted to Andrew Bogut for his take on Josh Giddey, who has been trending for all the wrong reasons. The OKC Thunder guard has been accused of being in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

As the NBA continues its investigation into the allegations, 2015 champion Bogut provided some scoop that the girl involved might have lied about her age, as per The Basketball Podcast.

Bogut also said that Giddey might have been aware of the girl's real age for the last year as the former Golden State Warriors center described the entire situation as 'messy'.

However, fans were not too keen on Bogut's take about Giddey's allegations, with one slamming the former for his 'victim blaming' and 'victim shaming':

"Here comes Captain Save a H*e in Andrew Bogut. They're playing the trust Josh Giddey's word over an underaged girl. Victim blaming and victim shaming in full effect for their crimson chin mayonnaise."

The NBA has not released any statement on the allegations as they continue their investigation.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the Josh Giddey situation

On his eponymous "The Stephen A. Smith Show," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith provided his take on the controversy involving OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey.

He said that owing to having little to no information on 'definitive facts', he has not commented yet, as he doesn't want to get into any trouble over a 'serious' matter:

"This man Josh Giddey is currently being investigated by the National Basketball Association -- the NBA -- over allegations that he was having a relationship with a minor," Smith said. "We don't know who she was, we don't know how old she was -- he's 21, we don't know how old she is. We don't know anything. We know there is an investigation going on."

"You know why Stephen A. hasn't said anything? Because you could get sued, idiots," Smith added. "You don't just go out there running your damn mouth over something this serious. ... this clamouring to comment on something with no information, no definitive facts -- you can't do it. You can do it on social media with your troll a** selves."