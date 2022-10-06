“Here's my issue, he's too damn skinny…He doesn’t have the girth”- NBA analyst raises concern over 18 year old Frenchman, says his skills are exceptional

With the projected top picks in the 2023 NBA draft going head-to-head in a G League preseason game, there has been no shortage of praise and disbelief in the abilities of Frenchman Victor Wembanyama.

However, on ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith sounded off his apprehensions with the 18-year old, stating the pitfalls of being built like Wembanyama:

"I love his game. He's got a handle, he's got a shot, he's got athleticism, skill, of course, height, the brother's special, I don't think there's any question that he'll be a top-two pick, probably number one.

"Here's my issue. He's too damn skinny. Look at Chet Holmgren, who just got hurt, the No. 2 overall pick by Oklahoma City.

"When you're that fragile and playing against men in the NBA, as skilled as you are, guess what? They can't match your skills, so what do they do? They get physical with you. He's got the tools, he doesn't have the girth."

Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, was injured in a pro-am game as he tried to defend LeBron James. Holmgren has been ruled out of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Victor Wembanayama's skills aren't rare in the NBA, they're unheard of

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

The 18-year old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama is expected to be the first-pick of the 2023 NBA draft, with some touting him as the most promising prospect in the NBA since LeBron James.

The skillset that Wembanyama boasts is not just rare, it's unheard of. While listed at seven-foot-two, he's really a seven-foot-five power-forward who can get his shot off at will.

Most big men in the league specialize in one kind of shot. Wembanyama, however, can score in a variety of ways: off the dribble, catch-and-shoot, post-fadeaway, etc.

What is even more remarkable is his ability to beat people off the dribble. Seven-footers are generally believed to not be competent ball-handlers, and rightfully so—smaller defenders can get lower than them and catch their dribble.

However, Wembanyama has a very competent handle, and seems to have beaten just about anyone off the dribble, and because of his reliable jumpshot with an incredibly high release point, smaller guards can't do much when he rises up to take a shot.

On the defensive end of the floor, his shot-blocking makes him a competent rim protector and his athleticism makes him a formidable defender on the perimeter as well.

What is baffling is that it is hard to compare Wembanyama to any player in the league, today or in the past. Perhaps the closest comparison is to Kevin Durant, a seven-footer with a jumpshot, who can also swat any shot near the rim.

The only issue, as pointed out by Stephen A. Smith, is his frailty and his rail-thin build. A large number of the Victor Wembanyama mixtapes that we see don't have him getting thrashed in the paint by big men, something he has to be prepared to endure the moment he steps on the floor for an NBA game.

