“He’s going to win Western Conference Player of the Month” - Nick Wright outlines LeBron James’ age defying performances as he scores 43 points in less than 30 minutes

LeBron James and the LA Lakers played host to the Portland Trail Blazers in a New Year's Eve fixture at Staples Center. The Lakers secured a blowout victory against the Blazers, with King James posting 43 points in 29 minutes of game time.

LeBron James' performance of the night wowed fans and critics alike, considering he has just clocked 37 years of age. James' highest scoring quarter came in the first, where he recorded 15 points to give the Lakers an early lead. By the end of the first half, James had posted 27 points, having been on the court for 16 minutes.

Fox Sports reporter and co-host of First Things First, Nick Wright, took to his Twitter page to outline the future Hall of Famer's amazing performances last month. Highlighting that, despite being 37 years of age, LeBron James continues setting records, becoming the 9th player to ever to score 43+ points in less than 30 minutes.

"LeBron James, for December, averaged 31-9-7-2-1 on 56/40/79. Last night he became the 9th player ever to score 43+ in less than 30 minutes. He turned 37 this month & crossed the 62K minute & 36K point thresholds."

nick wright @getnickwright LeBron James, for December, averaged 31-9-7-2-1 on 56/40/79.



Last night he became the 9th player ever to score 43+ in less than 30 minutes.



He turned 37 this month & crossed the 62K minute & 36K point thresholds.



He’s going to win Western Conference Player of the Month. LeBron James, for December, averaged 31-9-7-2-1 on 56/40/79. Last night he became the 9th player ever to score 43+ in less than 30 minutes. He turned 37 this month & crossed the 62K minute & 36K point thresholds. He’s going to win Western Conference Player of the Month.

Wright also predicted that the 4-time NBA champion would be named the Western Conference Player of the Month. Given his amazing stats in December, it is highly expected he will win the award.

"He’s going to win Western Conference Player of the Month."

LeBron James and LA Lakers defeat Portland Trail Blazers in New Year's Eve clash

Malik Monk #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a play with LeBron James #6 during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

LeBron James put on a show at Staples Center just a day after celebrating his birthday with family. His performance has been highly described by pundits and fans as "age defying." He was crucial to the Lakers securing a 33-pont blowout.

King James played for a total of 29 minutes, posting 43 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. He converted 16 of 26 attempted field goals, while shooting 50% from beyond the arc and registered 66.7% accuracy from the charity stripe. He became the oldest player in NBA history to record 40+ points and 14+ rebounds in a game, surpassing Larry Bird's record set at 35 years old.

Bloomberg @business LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers' 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, @AP reports trib.al/vzBV8lE LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers' 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, @AP reports trib.al/vzBV8lE

Also Read Article Continues below

Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double, posting 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Malik Monk started the game and finished with 18 points. Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to register 16 points as he also led the team in blocks with 3.

Edited by David Nyland