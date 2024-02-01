“Hey Doc, pack your sh*t”: Gilbert Arenas urges bold move for the Bucks as they drop to 0-2 under Doc Rivers

Since Doc Rivers took over as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, the team has yet to secure a victory. Following this slow start to his tenure, one former player is already bringing up his departure.

Despite leading the Bucks to one of the top records in the Eastern Conference, Adrian Griffin was let go and replaced by Rivers. With the team having its sights set on competing for a championship, the veteran coach was among the top targets.

While on Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap" podcast, Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on Doc Rivers taking over the Bucks. He feels they should let him go and give the coaches duties back to the interim coach.

"The best things for the Bucks right now is to go into the locker room and say hey Doc, we changed our mind," Arenas said. "Doc pack yo s*** because at the end of the day, we were good before you got here."

Even with Rivers dropping his first two games in Milwaukee, they are still in second place in the East at 32-16. That said, the red-hot New York Knicks are only a game behind them in third place with a 31-17 record.

Doc Rivers makes questionable call down the stretch vs Portland Trail Blazers

While Doc Rivers does have a championship on his resumé, many question if he was the right candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks. His recent track record shows that he's struggled to get superstar talent over the hump in the postseason.

One of Rivers' recent decisions has sparked debate even more about his coaching. In a one-possesion game, he made a questionable choice when it came to late-game execution.

In the final seconds against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Bucks were down three points and had poession of the ball. Instead of Giannis Antetokounmpo inbounding the ball to Damian Lillard, it was the other way around. Knowing he is a poor shooter, the Blazers fouled right away to send him to the free-throw line. He proceeded to miss his attempts, thus ending the game.

It appears that Giannis is trying to signal to Brook Lopez, who might have been setting up to screen for Lillard. Nonetheless, inbounding the ball to Giannis in that situation was a decision many were left puzzled by.

Doc Rivers has a vast amount of coaching experience, but he has never been in a situation like this. On the fly, he has to get adjusted to his new team and attempt to lead them on a deep postseason run.

Seeing as they've yet to secure a victory on his watch, the Bucks and Rivers have some growing pains to get through in this transition.

