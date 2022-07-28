"‘Hey, look, we’re nobody’s little brother; We’re a real team" - Clippers owner Steve Ballmer backing his team to overtake LA Lakers as city's beloved team

The LA Clippers have always been the inferior team in Los Angeles, but billionaire owner Steve Ballmer hopes to overtake the LA Lakers as the city's favorite team someday.

The Clippers signed Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in 2019 and announced that a new sheriff was in town. They chanted slogans like "LA our Way" and trash-talked the rest of the league after assembling a championship-caliiber roster. However, they've won just three playoff series since, whereas the Lakers won the 2020 NBA title.

Clippers owner Ballmer is hopeful his team can usurp the Lakers in popularity. In an interview with ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, he said:

"You said this is Laker town. No. Laker-Clipper. And someday, I want to be able to say Clipper-Laker. I guess (it's) another statement that says 'Hey, look, we’re nobody's little brother. We're a real team.' At the end of the day, we still got to win games. We got to win championships. If we can give that to Clipper Nation and fulfill my responsibility as a steward, then I’ll feel good."

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Second part of SportsCenter interview with Steve Ballmer on what the Intuit Dome means for the Clippers in Los Angeles and eventually not having to share an arena with the Lakers: “I think it’s another statement that says, ‘Hey look, we're nobody’s little brother.’” Second part of SportsCenter interview with Steve Ballmer on what the Intuit Dome means for the Clippers in Los Angeles and eventually not having to share an arena with the Lakers: “I think it’s another statement that says, ‘Hey look, we're nobody’s little brother.’” https://t.co/IcWo1LzvID

The LA Lakers have appeared in 32 NBA Finals and won 17 of them, while the Clippers have never made the Finals. The league has also never seen an MVP from the Clippers, and they have no retired numbers. In comparison, the Lakers have had several league legends play for them, including MVPs, Finals MVPs and Defensive Player of the Years. So, the Clippers have a lot of catching up to do.

LA Lakers are in worse situation than LA Clippers ahead of new season

(L-R) LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have all the franchise accolades in their favor, but the LA Clippers are certainly in a more favorable position for next season.

The Clippers have the second-best odds to win the 2023 title, behind the Golden State Warriors. They are getting back the services of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George next season, and they recently acquired John Wall and Norman Powell.

Along with players like Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and others, the Clippers are in prime position to take the title.

Meanwhile, the Lakers missed the play-in tournament, and their roster doesn't look capable of making a playoff run. The Russell Westbrook saga is still ongoing. Although LeBron James is still playing at an MVP level, he isn't getting any younger. Anthony Davis needs to focus on health and conditioning and ensure he plays at least 70 games next season.

The Lakers are not retaining at least 6-7 players from their roster last season. They're in a complicated situation right now and cannot afford another mediocre season while paying heavy luxury taxes. Only time will tell how their roster shapes up before training camp beginsm but the Clippers certainly have a stronger chance of grabbing a higher seed and the title.

