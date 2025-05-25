"Hi mama" - Bronny James' girlfriend Parker Whitfield can't stop gushing over her friend's picturesque Bahamas outing

Bronny James' girlfriend, Parker Whitfield, was very excited for her friend's vacation in the Bahamas. Bronny and Whitfield have been together since last year, publicly appearing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She's the daughter of actors Salli Richardson and Dondré Whitfield.

In a post on Instagram, Parker's friend, Judah Victoria Marley, also known as Jujey, went to the Bahamas and enjoyed the sun and the sand. Parker couldn't get enough of Jujey's post, which was filled with some selfies, food, sunset and beach photos. She was with family, including her cousin, Sara Marley, the daughter of singer Lauryn Hill.

Here are some of Parker Whitfield's comments:

"Hi mama."

"I miss u."

"Bikini too fye."

Parker Whitfield's comments on Judah Victoria's IG post. (Photo: @judahvictoria on IG)

While Parker Whitfield is the daughter of two Hollywood actors, Judah Victoria Marley is part of the Marley Family of musicians. Her father is Ziggy Marley, one of the sons of the legendary reggae icon Bob Marley. Her cousin, Sara Marley, is the daughter of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley.

Parker is close with the family, greeting Jujey on her 20th birthday on April 21. She wrote a heartwarming message on Instagram.

"Jujey’s birthday!! so lucky to have a best friend like you 😊❤️ the taurus to my virgo ♉️♍️💜 i love you endlessly happy birthday 🥳 twentyyyyy !!!! xoxo," Parker wrote.

Parker has also been very supportive of Bronny James' career in the NBA. Bronny was under an immense amount of scrutiny as a rookie despite being a second-round pick. Being the son of LeBron James has pros and cons, and Bronny endured a lot of criticism for his play.

Bronny James spending time with Parker Whitfield during offseason, looking to improve his game on the court

Bronny James spending time with Parker Whitfield during offseason, looking to improve his game on the court. (Photo: IMAGN)

After the scrutiny of his rookie season, Bronny James is already looking past it and focusing on his game. Bronny told Fox Sports that he's going to work all offseason and continue to improve. He showed some great performances in the G League and a few games toward the end of the regular season.

"I was under a lot of pressure," Bronny said. "It was getting to me a little bit... Working is a distraction from everything. I love just coming into the gym and working and talking to my coaches and watching film. All of the stuff that can help me get better every day."

The LA Lakers also spent time with Parker Whitfield, who shared a photo of her boyfriend's hands carrying a Minion-themed handbag.

