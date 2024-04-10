“High” - Doc Rivers doesn’t mince words amid concern for Bucks’ season after Giannis Antetokounmpo injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks clinched a 104-91 victory in Tuesday's high-profile showdown with the league-leading Boston Celtics. However, the triumph was overshadowed by Antetokounmpo's leg injury.

The eight-time All-Star endured a non-contact injury during the third quarter and was unable to continue. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said post-game that Antetokounmpo departed the arena early to undergo tests on his left calf, including an MRI.

When asked about his level of concern regarding the injury, Rivers responded candidly:

“That’s a good question. High. I would say that. But he’s Giannis. I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now. We’re just going to hope for the best.”

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

With three minutes and 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Milwaukee Bucks, riding a four-game losing streak, led by 15 points over the NBA's sole 60-win team.

Without any apparent contact with another player, Bucks forward Antetokounmpo collapsed while advancing up the court and clutched his lower left leg.

Giannis Antetokounmpo cautiously applied weight to his leg and leaned on the shoulders of teammates Brook Lopez and Thanasis before leaving the court. Eventually, Antetokounmpo walked back to the locker room unaided.

Rivers confirmed that additional testing was pending and that Antetokounmpo departed the arena to undergo imaging procedures.

Bucks point guard Damian Lillard, who was initiating an offensive play, was the nearest player to Giannis Antetokounmpo when the incident occurred. He said:

"I knew we were going to call timeout, so I just dribbled up to half court, and when he stood up, I could tell he wanted to try to put weight on it.

"And I saw him put some weight on him, and it was like, I guess the reaction of him doing that is what made him kind of almost go back down. But I saw him put weight on it. So I was like, ‘All right. It seems stronger than what I was thinking.'"

With Tuesday's win, Milwaukee improved to 48-31 for the season. With three regular-season games left, the Bucks have a one-game advantage over the New York Knicks for the second spot in the Eastern Conference.