"Hiii QT": Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods engage in mid-game romance as model sits next to Wolves bench

Jordyn Woods and her NBA star partner Karl-Anthony Towns have risen to the public eye with their relationship. The couple can often share their loving moments on social media before and after the basketball game.

During the match against the Portland Trail Blazers, Towns was cooling off and wiping his face soaked in sweat, when he caught the eyes of his adorable girlfriend, Jordyn Woods. She took a short clip of their eye contact, where Towns was seen smiling after seeing her.

Woods posted it on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Hii QT😍 I never sat this close to the bench I kinda like it🥰 "

Jordyn Woods cheered up after making eye contact with Karl-Antony Towns

Additionally, Woods also added a few slides where Towns was seen wearing her brand's attire. She tagged Woods by Jordyn while sharing KAT's look before the game where he was seen in a white hoodie paired with a pair of light blue patch-distressed jeans.

Towns before the game

Surprisingly, Jordyn Woods was also dressed up in the same hoodie that Town was seen in. She shared a few snaps from sitting on the sidelines for the Timberwolves-Trail Blazers game.

A closer look at Woods's hoodie

How Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns celebrated Valentine's Day

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have been dating since 2020, prior to which they were friends. Notably, during the Christmas season, the couple shared images of themselves wearing matching PJs.

As Valentine's Day approached on Wednesday, February 14th, Woods took to her Instagram to share several photos celebrating her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns. To mark the occasion, she created a collage of their photos, which she posted to her Instagram story.

However, due to the ephemeral nature of Instagram stories, the post was automatically removed after 24 hours. Although we are unable to embed the story post here, we have a screenshot of the photo from Woods' Instagram Story @JordynWoods.

Here it is: